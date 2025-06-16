Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Have you decided to take stock of your work, your life?
Have you decided to take stock of your work, your life?
Of your creative period, I'd say. I'm only 43. It's a bit early to take stock of life, especially if you're full of energy.)))))
If you see a white square, click. It's a gif file.
What's that?
Like, a guy looking for something?
Of my creative period, I'd say. I'm only 43. It's a bit early to summarise life, especially if you are full of energy.))))))
It's good to have something to remember and be proud of!
Have you decided to take stock of your work, your life?
By the way, I also have similar associations))))))
So, of course, the work done is monumental. And even just to read and look at the pictures is interesting.
But the presentation of the material is not very good. Probably should have indicated in the title of the topic that this is a summarisation of a particular work.
It's good to have something to remember and be proud of!
I agree.
Not that I'm proud, though... Just telling the story of hard work, successes and failures in the search for some treasure that did not give me peace. Why I created all this is hard to say. Why does an artist paint a picture? It's the same story here...
Here inside the documentation are inserted fragments of windows that I have created before.
Again, very impressive. Did the windows have shadows too (like on the screenshots) if the graph is on a white background?
It is important to remind that Peter created this without OOP knowledge and without using debug (!!!).
I could not have done such a thing without OOP and debugging. And it doesn't matter that this work remained unclaimed.
Peter is a beauty! Respect!
It is important to remind that Peter created this without OOP knowledge and without using debug (!!!).
I could not have done such a thing without OOP and debugging. And it doesn't matter that this work remained unclaimed.
Peter is a beauty! Respect!