Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 78
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It's not an easy thing to do. )
friend, If you can figure out how to use the GUI when backtesting your EA, I would be grateful.
Nothing easier than that.
The described core manages ALL events, it does not matter if the event is a tick or a chart-event. You can simply get mouse position etc. also in a tick, check for changes and then fire the OnEACylce() for chart-event. You are no longer restricted to anything.
Current development status:
1. A lot of work has been done to integrate hundreds of properties of objects, elements, windows and parameters into tabs and tables in the editor. It was necessary to separate and sort them. Approximately 70% of this task has been completed. Not all of these properties will be needed by users in their work, but I need them for further development of the editor.
2- The scrolling mechanism has been debugged. Now each tab "remembers" the position of the slider and when you return the canvas is automatically scrolled to the last place of viewing.
3. Fixed lags related to scrolling. For example, while scrolling with the mouse wheel, interactive elements do not react to the cursor at the specified speed threshold. If the arrival rate of wheel events is more than 3 per second (300 ms between events), elements falling under the cursor are not redrawn. Also, now only the strip space and its components are drawn during scrolling. The rest of the canvas space is not ignored.
4. The work of T_FOLDER elements - table collapsers - has been adjusted. It can be clearly seen on the video.
5. Found and fixed problems with the phenomenon of elements.
6. The design of the editor's subwindow is better thought out. Convenient and aesthetic solutions have been found. However, there is a lot of work to be done in this direction.
The nearest plans:
1. Write functions Get_property() and Set_property(). They will allow to edit instances copied from templates. The first function will get all properties (more than 300) from each element at once and put them in the editing elements in the editor tabs (those in the video). The second function will send custom values from the editor element to the editable instance property on the main canvas (in the centre).
2. Restore the manual element editing functionality that worked well 4 years ago.
Need a good instruction, video tutorials on how to create a panel from A to Z. Interface in Russian ;)
Otherwise the abundance of functionality is frightening.
Otherwise the abundance of functionality is frightening.
By and large, almost nothing in this editor will require long explanations or tutorials and its mastering will take no more than an hour. And that's its undeniable advantage over markup language)
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Good goal! It is necessary to recruit testers who will really master the functionality from scratch, then it will be more obvious what to pay attention to in the ergonomics of the interface....
Good goal! It is necessary to recruit testers who will really learn the functionality from scratch, then it will be more obvious what to pay attention to in the ergonomics of the interface.