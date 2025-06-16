Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 23
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Okay, thanks for the reply!
For example:
give an example
Firstly the Russian directory and file names need to be replaced with English (which I'm doing), and then the variables within the text, but there are more of them.
How to understand your code? How do you go from markup language to GUI? What are the specific kernel files?
How can you get rid of more than five thousand warnings that are generated at compilation, many of them in markup language files?