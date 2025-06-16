Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 23

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hini #:

Okay, thanks for the reply!

For example:

 
Nikolai Semko #:

give an example

Firstly the Russian directory and file names need to be replaced with English (which I'm doing), and then the variables within the text, but there are more of them.

 
How to understand your code? How do you go from markup language to GUI interface? What are the specific core files?
 
hini #:
How to understand your code? How do you go from markup language to GUI? What are the specific kernel files?
You have to wait a bit and your view picture will be complete. At the moment you only have the constructor, with no KIB code submission channel. The constructor is a closed system that accepts and interprets incoming user instructions written in a markup language. The KIB code sender is the KIB-source indicator, which I haven't released to the public yet because I haven't set up its connection with the constructor on the new build. When the problem is solved, everyone will get KIB-source and write interfaces.
 
However, I have inserted KIB-source into the archive (indicator), but it will not work now.
 
By the way, the communication problem is solved. But there is still a small bug. I hope to solve it soon.

I would be grateful if anyone knows how to disable code optimisation in the new build, at least temporarily. Otherwise each sending of markup will take more time than necessary.
 
Реter Konow code optimisation in the new build, at least temporarily. Otherwise each sending of markup will take more time than necessary.
 
Artyom Trishkin #:
Thank you.
 
How can I get rid of the more than five thousand warnings that are generated when compiling, many of them in markup language files?
 
hini #:
How can you get rid of more than five thousand warnings that are generated at compilation, many of them in markup language files?
You don't. It is technically unavoidable because we write markup code in the string array. This data type is conventionally suitable for writing any values and words.

In the end, it doesn't matter, because the constructor is perfectly able to distinguish between keywords, names, and numeric values.

There is no data loss due to this approach.
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