Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 75
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The development is in full swing. There are questions and doubts about the graphical interface of the editor and since the project is public, I wanted to consult with readers. Here is a screenshot of the editor at this stage. I accept advice, recommendations and constructive criticism.
Since this is my first visual editor, I don't know very well how to make it. That is, what should it look like? It's hard to come up with everything from one head.
The idea is this:
The basic editing tools should be brought to the top panel. On the left - element templates. On the right - tabs with tables of their properties. The tables will be provided with checkboxes, input fields and drop-down lists. The element templates will also be divided into tabs. In the centre is the editing space.
Roughly like this.
The development is in full swing. There are questions and doubts about the graphical interface of the editor and since the project is public, I wanted to consult with readers. Here is a screenshot of the editor at this stage. I accept advice, recommendations and constructive criticism.
Since this is my first visual editor, I don't know very well how to make it. I mean, what should it look like? It's hard to come up with everything from one head.
It is impossible to know what you know about the capabilities of your product. Only when you have experience of using such or similar programme you can talk about the convenience of the interface. Do it in such a way that you can change buttons later :)
It is impossible to know what you know about the capabilities of your product. Only when you have experience of using such or similar programme you can talk about the usability of the interface. Do it in such a way that you can change buttons later :)
what the public wants isn't very clear yet.
Neither are we. We have to start somewhere. Spread out and jump.
Neither are we yet. We have to start somewhere. Spread out and jump.
Yes. Because "any fool" will do it when he knows what the public wants.
But try, TC, to do without knowing what the public needs and in such a way that it remains necessary after doing it, and then not to be pissed on with slippers, pussy cats)).