Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 75

New comment
 
The VE development process does not stand still.

1. Large-scale restructuring of the designer and engine is complete. New folder and file organisation structure is built.

2. The editor functionality is thoroughly thought out. Preparations for writing are underway.

3. Implementation of projects in the editor is thought out and written up.

4. I should note that the editor became absolutely clear and understandable to me. So much so that I found direct parallels with Kostruktor and realised that long ago, many years ago, I turned from a short path to a long one, because I could immediately write a visual editor bypassing the markup language. Technically, I had such a possibility before me, but I just didn't see it. I didn't understand and didn't realise it. But it was simple. Easier than building a constructor with markup language. Much simpler. But, um. that's what happened.
 
Реter Konow projects in the editor is thought out and written down.

4. I must say that the editor became absolutely clear and understandable to me. So much so that I found direct parallels with Kostruktor and realised that I had turned off the short track to the long one many years ago, because I could have written a visual editor bypassing the markup language. Technically, I had such a possibility before me, but I just didn't see it. I didn't understand and didn't realise it. But it was simple. Easier than building a constructor with markup language. Much simpler. But, um. that's what happened.

We remember. We wait. Believe.

 
Very good. Silent attention.
 
Every few days I will post the status of development. The purpose is simple - to keep the readers of the thread informed. Otherwise it turns out that I disappear somewhere, and no one knows how the case is progressing.

And it's going well. Of course, it's a lot of work. Even by my standards. But it's reassuring to know that the work is on schedule and planned.

It's mostly routine. A lot of routine. After I finished the global restructuring of the designer and the engine, the editor automatically received a structure prepared for it in advance, and now continues to be formed within it. It turned out to be very convenient.

The editor has 6 main functionalities defined. They have already finished conceptualising and written down on paper. The good news is that 4 of the 6 have already been implemented before and it will not be too difficult to update them. The fifth fnctional works in the designer, but requires refactoring for the editor. And it is not difficult. And the sixth one will have to be written from scratch. But this work is quite clear, and there is nothing else.

These functionalities are what the editor is all about.

Now I'm trying to break away from the markup language in which I'm still writing the VE interface. Its GUI has turned out... but I won't praise myself. ) All in all, it's not bad. However, writing such large and complex graphics is really hard. That's why the moment of breaking away from the language and switching to visual editing is so important. When this happens, I will build the editor in the editor itself, which will provide unprecedented speed and work will go into turbo mode. It won't be long yet.

Of course and in turbo-mode will have to strain, but less. Much less.


 

The development is in full swing. There are questions and doubts about the graphical interface of the editor and since the project is public, I wanted to consult with readers. Here is a screenshot of the editor at this stage. I accept advice, recommendations and constructive criticism.



Since this is my first visual editor, I don't know very well how to make it. That is, what should it look like? It's hard to come up with everything from one head.

 

The idea is this:

The basic editing tools should be brought to the top panel. On the left - element templates. On the right - tabs with tables of their properties. The tables will be provided with checkboxes, input fields and drop-down lists. The element templates will also be divided into tabs. In the centre is the editing space.

Roughly like this.

 
Реter Konow #:

The development is in full swing. There are questions and doubts about the graphical interface of the editor and since the project is public, I wanted to consult with readers. Here is a screenshot of the editor at this stage. I accept advice, recommendations and constructive criticism.



Since this is my first visual editor, I don't know very well how to make it. I mean, what should it look like? It's hard to come up with everything from one head.

It is impossible to know what you know about the capabilities of your product. Only when you have experience of using such or similar programme you can talk about the convenience of the interface. Do it in such a way that you can change buttons later :)

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

It is impossible to know what you know about the capabilities of your product. Only when you have experience of using such or similar programme you can talk about the usability of the interface. Do it in such a way that you can change buttons later :)

In my question I meant convenience and usability of the editor interface. Specifically, where and what is better to place. Now I'm looking at other editors (Word, Paint), parsing the logic of their interfaces. But they have their own specifics. I don't want to copy them too much, and my own vision of the editor has not been fully formed yet. The possibilities allow a lot of things, but what exactly the public needs is not very clear yet. )

P.S. I will post screens so that during the development process the public can make changes and express their opinions.

 
Реter Konow #:
what the public wants isn't very clear yet.

Neither are we. We have to start somewhere. Spread out and jump.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:

Neither are we yet. We have to start somewhere. Spread out and jump.

Yes. Because "any fool" will do it when he knows what the public wants.

But try, TC, to do without knowing what the public needs and in such a way that it remains necessary after doing it, and then not to be pissed on with slippers, pussy cats)).

1...686970717273747576777879808182
New comment