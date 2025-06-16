Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 60

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Let's start considering the topics mentioned above.

1. orienting in the list of intellisense and selecting the function of the required window:

Type w_, a list of functions ofthe UI windows of this project appears.


2- Orienting in the list of intellisense and selecting the desired feature from the selected window:

After selecting a window, we look at its number.

We erase the dash after w and print its number.

This is the prefix for the list of all the interactives within that window:


//-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The gif shows the ease and dynamism of this process:



Next, let's look at opening and closing GUI windows.

 

3. opening and closing windows:

  • To open a window you need to select its name from the list ofintellisense and add brackets with a semicolon.Do not put anything inside the call.

  • To close a window you need to do the same thing, but put 0 in the brackets.



This is how it looks like in the process:





We'll continue the topics tomorrow, with fresh energy.

 
seamless
 

选择窗口后，我们查看其编号。

We erase the dash after the w and print its number.

This is the prefix of all the interaction lists within that window:

What are p1~p7? Got it. It's the attribute

 
The GUI doesn't work in the tester yet
 
hini #:

What is p1~p7? I see. It's an attribute

It is a prefix to open a list of individual element properties available to return and set the values of its wrapper function.


 
hini #:
The GUI does not work in the tester yet.
I haven't investigated this issue yet, I didn't have time. After I finish writing the basic functionality, I will see if it is possible to do something.
 
Реter Konow #:
I haven't looked into this yet because I haven't had the time. When I finish writing the basic functionality I will see if it is possible to do something about it.
Because in the tester, it doesn't call OnChartEvent
 
Let's move on to the next topic and look at lists of individual element properties.
 
hini #:
Because in the tester it does not call OnChartEvent

Quite right. But in the same situation in MT4 there were possible variants. I successfully implemented one of them. The interface worked for an Expert Advisor running in the normal mode, but it could control its copy running in the tester. The connection was realised through resources. The EA on the chart received all the data during the testing process. With MT5, perhaps, the situation is more complicated. I am not sure that it will be possible to establish "communication" between two copies via resources. This issue requires a separate study.

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