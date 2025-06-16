Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 50
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Release on Saturday (I'll try to be early).
The tasks assigned:
1. Software control of elements and windows from the user application side.
2. Provide basic capabilities of working with tables. 3.
3. Fix bugs with tabs and taskbar. 4.
4. Fix minor bugs.
Note that the table above is used.
In principle, the table can already be used for similar windows. It has basic capabilities.
As a demonstration, I'll include in this table checkboxes, drop-down lists, and... sliders. Let's see what happens next.
Everyone is probably familiar with this settings window:
I've shown it before and it's included in the latest release. It is located in the demo project file at the address:
Here's the story: just 20 minutes ago I had a question - what happens if you change the platform of this window from SETTINGS to MENU? So I decided to do a little experiment.
I went into the file and made the substitution:
Nothing else.
And here is the interesting result:
1. When trying to open a window through the menu, this happened (click, it's a .gif):
2. And when trying to open a window with the button on the taskbar, this(click, it's a .gif ) happened:
As a result, we can conclude that replacing the window platform automatically changes the behaviour and appearance of this window. As a menu window it started to open itself from another menu window simply by pointing at the item that used to call it when clicking (this is how a normal menu window behaves). Also, when you click on the button that should call it, the window opens in the direct vicinity of this button, not in the centre of the chart like other settings windows (that's how a normal menu window opens with a button).
The result is interesting: just change ONE word in the code and you get a completely different look and behaviour of the settings window. Is it convenient? Judge for yourself.
P.S. This is how it looks on the picture:
May I ask, what software did you use to make the gifs? Why do you need to click to see the picture move.
May I ask what software you used to create the gifs? Why do you have to click to see the picture move.
There are a lot ofsuch programmes of all kinds. ShareX, for example.
There are limitations on the size of the original image. If the size is not kept (more than allowed), then instead of the original image is inserted a link to it with a static "thumbnail"