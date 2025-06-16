Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 50

New comment
 

Release on Saturday (I'll try to be early).

The tasks assigned:

1. Software control of elements and windows from the user application side.

2. Provide basic capabilities of working with tables. 3.

3. Fix bugs with tabs and taskbar. 4.

4. Fix minor bugs.

  



//------------------------------------------------------ 
//DECLARE A NEW WINDOW
//------------------------------------------------------ 
NEW_WINDOW,  
//------------------------------------------------------
/*SET WINDOW TYPE*/             W_TYPE, DIALOG,  
//------------------------------------------------------
/*WRITE WINDOW'S NAME*/         W_NAME, "You made profit!", 
//------------------------------------------------------
/*SET WINDOW'S CAPTION*/        CAPTION, "Account message",
//------------------------------------------------------
/*NAME (CAPTION)IN THE MIDDLE*/ NIM,  
//------------------------------------------------------
/*POINT TO WINDOW'S ICON*/      W_ICON, "::Images\\16x16\\Message.bmp",   
//------------------------------------------------------
/*ONLY CLOSING BUTTON*/         ONLY_CLOSING, 
//------------------------------------------------------
/*WINDOW ALWAYS ON TOP*/        ALWAYS_ON_TOP, 
//------------------------------------------------------
/*OPEN WINDOW WITH A SOUND*/    OPENING_SOUND,"::Sounds\\Windows Unlock.wav", 
//------------------------------------------------------ 
/*WINDOW OPENS AT START*/       OPEN_ON_INIT,  /*(OOI)*/
//------------------------------------------------------
/*LOCK WINDOWS IF OPENED*/      //LOCKS_WINDOWS, ALL_WINDOWS,   
//------------------------------------------------------
/*MARGINS OF THE WINDOW*/       MARGINS, 0,18,/*Х, Y*/
//------------------------------------------------------

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GROUP, A,

//--------------------------
__, T_BOX,  "T1",TEXT,
                 "CONGRATULATIONS!",
                 "You made profit.", 
                 END,
//--------------------------                
__, T_BOX,  "T2",TEXT,
                 "Strategy name:", 
                 "Expert's name:",
                 END,
END_GROUP,
//--------------------------------------
i, AT, _X2X, "MF",   1, _Y2Y, "MF", 1,
//--------------------------------------
"T1",_A3_,0,
"T1", W, 355,
"T1", H, 42,
//--------------
"T1",text,_C1_, 55,
"T1",text,_C2_, 4,
//--------------
"T1",text,N_COLOR,(int)clrWhite,
"T1",FONT_SIZE, 10,
"T1",TEXT_FONT,"Arial Black",
//--------------
"T1",NG_LINES,75, 
"T1",NG_STEP, -1,
"T1",H_GRADIENT,
"T1",N_COLOR,(int)clrGold, 
//--------------
"T2",_A3_,0,
"T2", W, 344,
"T2", H, 42,
//--------------
"T2",text,_C1_,65,
"T2",text,_C2_,7,
//--------------

//-----------------------------------------------
GROUP, A,
//-----------------------------------------------
__, T_BOX,  "T3",TEXT,
                 "'My best strategy'", 
                 END,
//-----------------------------------------------   
 GAP,15,
//-----------------------------------------------             
__, T_BOX,  "T4",TEXT,
                 "Market explorer",
                 END,
//-----------------------------------------------                 
END_GROUP,
//--------------------------------------
i, AT, _X2X, "MF", 170, _Y2Y, "T2", 5,
//--------------------------------------
"T3",TEXT_STYLE,(int)FONT_ITALIC,
//--------------------------------------
"T4",TEXT_STYLE,(int)FW_BOLD,
//--------------------------------------

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GROUP, A,
//-----------------------------------------------
__, LABEL,A, ADAPT_2_GRADIENT,"T1", _,N_LABEL, "::Images\\32x32\\Properties.bmp",  
//-----------------------------------------------
END_GROUP,
//--------------------------------------
i, AT, _X2X, "MF", 10, _Y2Y, "T1", 5,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GROUP, A,
//-----------------------------------------------
__, LABEL,A, N_COLOR,(int)clrWhite, _,N_LABEL,"::Images\\32x32\\Pin.bmp",  
//-----------------------------------------------
END_GROUP,
//--------------------------------------
i, AT, _X2X, "MF", 15, _Y2Y, "T2", 5,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GROUP, A,
//-----------------------------------------------
__, LABEL,A,N_LABEL,"::Images\\32x32\\Chart xy.bmp", 
//-----------------------------------------------
END_GROUP,
//--------------------------------------
i, AT, _X2X, "MF", 300, _Y2Y, "T2", 2,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GROUP, A,
//-----------------------------------------------
__,CHECKBOX, "Show statistics report", TEXT_STYLE,(int)FONT_UNDERLINE,    
//-----------------------------------------------  
  GAP, 150,
//----------------------------------------------- 
   D_BUTTON, "Close", W,50,
                     //-----------------
                     _,CWIP,
                     //-----------------
                     _,N_FRAME_COLOR,(int)C'51,153,255', 
                     //-----------------
                     BREAK_ROW_LINE,
//-----------------------------------------------
END_GROUP,
//--------------------------------------
i, AT, _X2X, "MF", 10, _Y2H, "T2", 15,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
END_WINDOW,
  


//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
//DECLARE A NEW WINDOW
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW_WINDOW,  
//------------------------------------------------------
/*SET WINDOW TYPE*/               W_TYPE, SETTINGS,  
//------------------------------------------------------
/*WRITE WINDOW'S NAME*/           W_NAME, "Account info:", 
//------------------------------------------------------
/*POINT TO WINDOW'S ICON*/        W_ICON, "::Images\\16x16\\Info.bmp",   
//------------------------------------------------------
/*PLACE THE NAME IN THE MIDDLE*/  NIM,
//------------------------------------------------------

//------------------------------------------------------
/*WINDOW OPENS AT START*/   OPEN_ON_INIT,  /*(OOI)*/

/*MARGINS OF THE WINDOW*/   MARGINS, 20,20,/*Х, Y*/
//------------------------------------------------------

//------------------------------------------------------
GROUP, A,
//-------------------------------------------------
__,V_BOX,"V1", W,402, _,H,300,_,N_FRAME,1,
//-------------------------------------------------
END_GROUP,
//-------------------------------------------------
 i, AT, _X2X, "MF", 3, _Y2Y, "MF", 5,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GROUP, A, IS_TABLE,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__,T_HEADER, "Parameter",  W,250, 
            
            _,FRAME_TYPE,_cda,           C_HEADER,"Value:",  W,140,                                      
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Account name:",            CELL,"Account name", 
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Account number:",          CELL,"Account number", 
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Account server:",          CELL,"Account server",  
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Account currency:",        CELL,"Account currency",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Leverage:",                CELL,"Leverage", 
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Account balance:",         CELL,"Account balance",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Account profit:",          CELL,"Account profit",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Account equity:",          CELL,"Account equity",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Account margin:",          CELL,"Account margin",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Account free margin:",     CELL,"Account free margin", 
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Account stop out level:",  CELL,"Account stop out level",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Stop out level:",          CELL,"Stop out level",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Spread in points:",        CELL,"Spread in points", 
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Minimum SL-TP level(in points):",                CELL,"Minimum SL-TP level(in points)",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Lot size:",                                      CELL,"Lot size",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Tick size value deposit currency:",              CELL,"Tick size value deposit currency",
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
__, R_HEADER,"Tick the deposit currency:",                     CELL,"Tick the deposit currency",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Tick symbol currency:",                          CELL,"Tick symbol currency",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Swap for long positions, Buy:",                  CELL,"Swap for long positions, Buy",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Swap for long positions, Sell:",                 CELL,"Swap for long positions, Sell", 
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Trades for symbol EURUSD.m:",                    CELL,"Trades for symbol EURUSD.m",
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
__, R_HEADER,"Minimal lot size:",                              CELL,"Minimal lot size",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Lot step:",                                      CELL,"Lot step",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Maximal lot size:",                              CELL,"Maximal lot size",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Swap in points:",                                CELL,"Swap in points",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Profit mode:",                                   CELL,"Profit mode",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Margin mode:",                                   CELL,"Margin mode",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Initial margin requirments for one lot:",        CELL,"Initial margin requirments for one lot",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Margin to maintain position in one lot:",        CELL,"Margin to maintain position in one lot",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------  
__, R_HEADER,"Hedged margin for one lot:",                     CELL,"Hedged margin for one lot",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Free margin required:",                          CELL,"Free margin required",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Order freeze level in points:",                  CELL,"Order freeze level in points",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
END_GROUP,
//----------------------
i,AT,LEFT_TOP,0,0,
//----------------------
i,IN, "V1",
//----------------------
 i,  R_HEADERS, 
     //-------------------------
     text,_A1_,X2X,
     //------------------------- 
     text,_C1_,10, 
     //-------------------------
     H,25, 
     //-------------------------
     N_FRAME,1, 
     //-------------------------
     FRAME_TYPE,_c,      
     //-------------------------
     FONT_SIZE,10,  
     //-------------------------
     
     END,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 i,    CELLS,
       //-------------------------
       text,_A1_,X2X, 
       //-------------------------
       text,_C1_,8, 
       //-------------------------
       text,_A1_,_Y2Y, 
       //-------------------------
       text,_A2_,_C2C,
       //-------------------------
       N_FRAME,1, 
       //-------------------------
       FRAME_TYPE,_cd, 
       //-------------------------
       V_CURRENT,"NULL", 
       //-------------------------  
       FONT_SIZE,10,  
       //-------------------------
       END,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 i, IS_ZEBRA_STYLE,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
END_WINDOW,
 

Note that the table above is used.

In principle, the table can already be used for similar windows. It has basic capabilities.

 

As a demonstration, I'll include in this table checkboxes, drop-down lists, and... sliders. Let's see what happens next.

  



//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
//DECLARE A NEW WINDOW
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW_WINDOW,  
//------------------------------------------------------
/*SET WINDOW TYPE*/               W_TYPE, SETTINGS,  
//------------------------------------------------------
/*WRITE WINDOW'S NAME*/           W_NAME, "Account info: 2", 
//------------------------------------------------------
/*POINT TO WINDOW'S ICON*/        W_ICON, "::Images\\16x16\\Info.bmp",   
//------------------------------------------------------
/*PLACE THE NAME IN THE MIDDLE*/  NIM,
//------------------------------------------------------

//------------------------------------------------------
/*WINDOW OPENS AT START*/   OPEN_ON_INIT,  /*(OOI)*/

/*MARGINS OF THE WINDOW*/   MARGINS, 20,20,/*Х, Y*/
//------------------------------------------------------

//------------------------------------------------------
GROUP, A,
//-------------------------------------------------
__,V_BOX,"V1", W,422, _,H,300,_,N_FRAME,1,
//-------------------------------------------------
END_GROUP,
//-------------------------------------------------
 i, AT, _X2X, "MF", 3, _Y2Y, "MF", 5,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GROUP, A, IS_TABLE,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__,T_HEADER, "Parameter",  W,250, 
            
            _,FRAME_TYPE,_cda,           C_HEADER,"Value:",  W,150,                                      
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Strategy name:",            CELL,"Strategy name", 
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Allow overnight trades:",  CHECKBOX,"Allow overnight trades", ON,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Search for correlations:", CHECKBOX,"Search correlations",    ON,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Ask permissions:",         CHECKBOX,"Ask permissions",        ON,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Change TP level (in points):", H_SLIDER,"Change TP level(in points)", 
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Change SL level (in points):", H_SLIDER,"Change SL level(in points)", 
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Change TS distance (in points):", H_SLIDER,"Change TS distance(in points)", 
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Account properties:",           C_LIST,"Account properties",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Strategy properties:",          C_LIST,"Strategy properties",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Account stop out level:",  CELL,"Account stop out level",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Stop out level:",          CELL,"Stop out level",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Spread in points:",        CELL,"Spread in points", 
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Minimum SL-TP level(in points):", CELL,"Minimum SL-TP level(in points)",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Lot size:",                       CELL,"Lot size",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Tick size value deposit currency:", CELL,"Tick size value deposit currency",
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
__, R_HEADER,"Tick the deposit currency:",                     CELL,"Tick the deposit currency",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Tick symbol currency:",                          CELL,"Tick symbol currency",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Swap for long positions, Buy:",                  CELL,"Swap for long positions, Buy",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Swap for long positions, Sell:",                 CELL,"Swap for long positions, Sell", 
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Trades for symbol EURUSD.m:",                    CELL,"Trades for symbol EURUSD.m",
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
__, R_HEADER,"Minimal lot size:",                              CELL,"Minimal lot size",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Lot step:",                                      CELL,"Lot step",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Maximal lot size:",                              CELL,"Maximal lot size",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Swap in points:",                                CELL,"Swap in points",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Profit mode:",                                   CELL,"Profit mode",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Margin mode:",                                   CELL,"Margin mode",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Initial margin requirments for one lot:",        CELL,"Initial margin requirments for one lot",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Margin to maintain position in one lot:",        CELL,"Margin to maintain position in one lot",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------  
__, R_HEADER,"Hedged margin for one lot:",                     CELL,"Hedged margin for one lot",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Free margin required:",                          CELL,"Free margin required",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
__, R_HEADER,"Order freeze level in points:",                  CELL,"Order freeze level in points",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
END_GROUP,
//----------------------
i,AT,LEFT_TOP,0,0,
//----------------------
i,IN, "V1",
//----------------------
 i,  R_HEADERS, 
     //-------------------------
     text,_A1_,X2X,
     //------------------------- 
     text,_C1_,10, 
     //-------------------------
     H,25, 
     //-------------------------
     N_FRAME,1, 
     //-------------------------
     FRAME_TYPE,_c,      
     //-------------------------
     FONT_SIZE,10,  
     //-------------------------
     
     END,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 i,    CELLS,
       //-------------------------
       text,_A1_,X2X, 
       //-------------------------
       text,_C1_,8, 
       //-------------------------
       text,_A1_,_Y2Y, 
       //-------------------------
       text,_A2_,_C2C,
       //-------------------------
       N_FRAME,1, 
       //-------------------------
       FRAME_TYPE,_cd, 
       //-------------------------
       V_CURRENT,"NULL", 
       //-------------------------  
       FONT_SIZE,10,  
       //-------------------------
       END,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------       
 i, H_SLIDERS,
    //---------------------------------
    N_FRAME,1,
    //---------------------------------
    A_FRAME,1, 
    //---------------------------------
    FRAME_TYPE,_cd,   
    //---------------------------------
    POINTED,0, 
    //---------------------------------
    ALL_STATES_SAME_COLOR, 
    //---------------------------------
    SHOW_WIDGET, 
    //---------------------------------
    WIDGET_ON_TOP,
    //---------------------------------
    V_MIN,1, V_MAX,100, V_CURRENT,50,
    //---------------------------------
    END,       
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 i, CHECKBOXES,
    //---------------------------------
    N_FRAME,1,
    //---------------------------------
    A_FRAME,1, 
    //---------------------------------
    FRAME_TYPE,_cd,   
    //---------------------------------
    POINTED,0, 
    //---------------------------------
    ALL_STATES_SAME_COLOR, 
    //---------------------------------
    END,       
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 i, C_LISTS,
    //---------------------------------
    H, 150,
    //---------------------------------
    N_FRAME,1,
    //---------------------------------
    A_FRAME,1, 
    //---------------------------------
    FRAME_TYPE,_cd,   
    //---------------------------------
    POINTED,0, 
    //---------------------------------
    ALL_STATES_SAME_COLOR, 
    //---------------------------------
    END,       
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 i, IS_ZEBRA_STYLE,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
//------------------------------------------------------ 
GROUP, A,
//------------------------------------------------------ 
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  1",ON,
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  2",
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  3",
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  4",
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  5",
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  6",
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  7",
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  8",
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  9",
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  10",
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  11",
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  12",
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  13",
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  14",
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  16",
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  17",
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  18",
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  19",
__,L_ITEM, "L_ITEM  20",

END_GROUP,
//------------------------------------------------------ 
i, AT, LEFT_TOP, 0,0,
//------------------------------------------------------ 
i, IN,"Account properties",
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GROUP, "V2 group",
//------------------------------------------------------ 
__, L_ITEM,"Times_New_Roman",
__, L_ITEM,"Arial",
__, L_ITEM,"Tahoma",
__, L_ITEM,"Dali",
__, L_ITEM,"BatangChe",
__, L_ITEM,"Consolas",
__, L_ITEM,"Courier",
__, L_ITEM,"Courier_New",ON,
__, L_ITEM,"DFKai_SB",
__, L_ITEM,"DotumChe",
__, L_ITEM,"FangSong",
__, L_ITEM,"Fixedsys",
__, L_ITEM,"GulimChe",
__, L_ITEM,"GungsuhChe",
__, L_ITEM,"KaiTi",
//------------------------------------------------------ 
END_GROUP,
//------------------------------------------------------ 
i, IN, "Strategy properties",
//------------------------------------------------------ 
i, AT, LEFT_TOP, 1,1,
//------------------------------------------------------ 
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
END_WINDOW,
 
This is such a variant of integrating controls into a table. It is original and may be convenient.
 

Everyone is probably familiar with this settings window:

I've shown it before and it's included in the latest release. It is located in the demo project file at the address:

#include<(2)  KIB PROJECTS\(6) DEMO PROJECTS\Demo project 1.mqh>


Here's the story: just 20 minutes ago I had a question - what happens if you change the platform of this window from SETTINGS to MENU? So I decided to do a little experiment.

I went into the file and made the substitution:

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
//DECLARE A NEW WINDOW
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW_WINDOW,  
//------------------------------------------------------
/*SET WINDOW TYPE*/               W_TYPE, MENU,//SETTINGS,  
//------------------------------------------------------
/*WRITE WINDOW'S NAME*/           W_NAME, "Settings example 2",
//------------------------------------------------------
/*POINT TO WINDOW'S ICON*/        W_ICON, "::Images\\16x16\\Application.bmp",  
//------------------------------------------------------
/*PLACE THE NAME IN THE MIDDLE*/  NIM,
//------------------------------------------------------
//------------------------------------------------------
/*SET WINDOW'S ADDITIONAL PROPERTIES*/   
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
/*WINDOW OPENS AT START*/   OPEN_ON_INIT,  /*(OOI)*/

/*MARGINS OF THE WINDOW*/   MARGINS, 20,20,/*Х, Y*/
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Nothing else.

And here is the interesting result:

1. When trying to open a window through the menu, this happened (click, it's a .gif):


2. And when trying to open a window with the button on the taskbar, this(click, it's a .gif ) happened:


As a result, we can conclude that replacing the window platform automatically changes the behaviour and appearance of this window. As a menu window it started to open itself from another menu window simply by pointing at the item that used to call it when clicking (this is how a normal menu window behaves). Also, when you click on the button that should call it, the window opens in the direct vicinity of this button, not in the centre of the chart like other settings windows (that's how a normal menu window opens with a button).

The result is interesting: just change ONE word in the code and you get a completely different look and behaviour of the settings window. Is it convenient? Judge for yourself.


P.S. This is how it looks on the picture:


 

May I ask, what software did you use to make the gifs? Why do you need to click to see the picture move.

 
hini #:

May I ask what software you used to create the gifs? Why do you have to click to see the picture move.

There are a lot ofsuch programmes of all kinds. ShareX, for example.

There are limitations on the size of the original image. If the size is not kept (more than allowed), then instead of the original image is inserted a link to it with a static "thumbnail"

1...434445464748495051525354555657...82
New comment