Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 18
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Small technical hitch.
Also added 5 windows to the designer to make it easier to find and install the following interface resources:
1. Required icons
2. fonts
3. Sounds (they are also connected via markup language).
4. Frames (you can set frames for elements).
5. Colours.
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Auxiliary windows will be called from the taskbar of the constructor, as well as from the context menu (via double click).
This is how it looks like:
As you may have noticed, the designer has a taskbar at the bottom. You'll be able to minimise your windows while you're working on the interface to maximise space on your graphics.
This is what it looks like. Tabs can be dragged, swapped, and closed. They are triggered by pressing the left mouse button.
The constructor has its own context menu which is invoked by double-clicking on an empty chart space or on any custom window within it.
You will also find the following functions:
1. bring other windows on top using the "Bring window on top" function. This is needed when another window with the "Always on top" property is blocking it. In other cases this function is not necessary.
2. Through the context menu of the constructor you can call a custom context menu that will work in the user interface. In this way it can be edited or changes can be seen.
3. The context menu of the constructor can call a custom taskbar and work with it.
4. The option "Save project and print API file" prints the created interface to a file for its further connection to the user programme.
5. The "About the programme" option calls a window with a text telling about the copywriter.
This is how it looks like:
That's all for now. See you Sunday.