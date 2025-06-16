Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 57
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@Nikolai Semko
...and 50ms full screen works for me too. ....
The test is approximate. I measured the speed of opening a window with three canvases of almost equal size (icons window) and got ~70 ms. If you sum up the area of all the canvases (without elements), then just about the area of the laptop screen 17". This does not include the area of the base of the elements and the icons themselves, which were drawn on top of the canvas. So yes, ~50ms to fill the area of a notional full screen with colour. I haven't measured it exactly yet. Why, when the "elephant" is right in the middle of the room? :)
I was talking about 50ms as an overloaded and unoptimised interface. 3-10 ms is normal
You're like Stirlitz who didn't want to go to the potato patch.
You need an in-depth study of the cycles within the drawing block. Superficial profiling does not give a complete picture. But it is already clear what the point is. I wrote here #553
. I think I'm not wrong.(draft version of the drawing block, I use for tests)
...
I have an idea how to change the code and speed up rendering by 2 or 3 times. But I'll do it after the main work. ...
I analysed the complexity of the task and the value of the end result.
Yes, it's most important to get fully functional software out first.
Yes, it's important to release a full programme first.