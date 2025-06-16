Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 30
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Printing the file now is for demonstration and understanding the UI connection. Waiting for the engine to be released.
Okay, waiting for release
All right, we'll wait for the release
I am preparing a tutorial on snapping groups, elements and their composite objects.
In the meantime, take the help file with properties of elements and windows set with flags or short strings.
And the engine... I believe the first version will be released in the next few days. We'll start connecting the UI right away.
What is "D_BAR OR P_BAR"? Is it horizontal or vertical?
1.
P_BAR stands for "Progress bar." A GUI element for monitoring the completion of a process.
D_BAR stands for "Diagram bar." An element of diagrams and charts.
This part of the help deals with the ability to set colours and other properties to composite element objects.
Almost all elements consist of two or more objects. A progress bar, for example, is made of a base and a bar.
The keyword _,bar, points to the element's composite object.
Why it is needed:
if you specify the colour _,N_COLOR, (uint)clrGreen, you set the colour of the base of the element, and if you specify _,bar, N_COLOR, (uint)clrGreen, it is the bar (inner bar) that gets the colour.
The same principle works for text:
//Specify the colour of the text of a button or any other element
_,text, N_COLOR, (uint)clrGreen,
//--------------------------------------
2.
The words "horizontal and vertical" mean that Diagram bar can be both vertical and horizontal (I use progress bar in horizontal diagrams, if I'm not mistaken).
Setting the text colour for different states of the element:
Define the text colour of the button in the neutral state.
Change it.
Set the text colour for the pressed state of the button:
Set the colour for the text when the button is pressed and under the cursor.
And try the colour of the text when the button is pressed and under the cursor: