Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 48
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I used to do it with shadows, too. I don't do that anymore.
Modern fashion without shadows, gradients and curls.
Minimalism in short, which is in favour of rendering performance.
I'm talking about png icons with transparent background (with alpha channel).
...
A clear example:
The edges of the button are not coloured. The reason is that we failed to calculate the necessary colours. The usual gradient is not suitable. Here we need some formula for calculating light, shadow, angle, and colour shade. I lack competence in this area.
By the way, there's a graphical problem I couldn't handle. It's a really hard problem. Tried to solve it and gave up. Not because I couldn't, but it took too much time. Weighed the pros and cons and gave up further attempts.
1. on the colour - contrasting colours, there is a table (in this case should get a shade of dark blue)
2. on shadows: simulate a light bulb (a point in XYZ space, just in numbers coordinates, no need to build axes) and from it to the edges of straight lines, which will mark the boundaries of the shadow. in this case, the gradient will extend from the first boundary to the second, depending on the height of the button, also geometry.
1. by colour - contrasting colours, there is a table ( in this case it should turn out a shade of dark blue)
2. on shadows: imitate a light bulb (point) and from it to the edges of straight lines, which will mark the boundaries of the shadow. in this case, the gradient will extend from the first boundary to the second, depending on the height of the button, also geometry.
Can you provide a link to a function, formula or article? It would help.
google everything with millions of answers
https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/how-to-determine-the-length-of-a-shadow/
https://www.sravni.ru/kursy/info/cvetovoj-krug-ittena/
Googled everything with millions of answers
https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/how-to-determine-the-length-of-a-shadow/
https://www.sravni.ru/kursy/info/cvetovoj-krug-ittena/
I don't need millions of answers. I need one right one, and preferably right away).
Otherwise, I don't see much point in doing it. It's unprofitable.
And the question was not about the length of the shadow, but about the correct colouring of thebutton frame with the colour of the button itself.
I don't need millions of answers. I need one right one, and preferably right away).
Otherwise, I don't see much point in doing it. It's unprofitable.
And the question was not the length of the shadow, but the correct colouring of thebutton frame with the colour of the button itself.
That's the shadow.If the colour is contrasting, it will be beautiful only for the user, because the artist will get bored.
The task above is just an example of complex colour calculations. I know how to work with a regular gradient. I know how to work with transparency too. The icons are jerky only because I downloaded them from a dubious source for free. The transparency function will not fix them, because you can't programmatically select pixels in the image that need to be made transparent. And if you could, you wouldn't need the transparency function. We just insert the colour of the underlying pixel under that place.
We must admit that the interface is graphically imperfect. That's true. But you have to admit. it's quite passable.
It's the functionality that counts.