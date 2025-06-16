Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 5
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Again an attempt to integrate controls into tables. More successful than previous attempts, but far from being the best.
Clearly taken to the next level here....
Man, this is really written in my markup language in MQL5.))
Last picture for today. Continuation tomorrow.
Impressive. A lot of work has been done!
Unfortunately, I have a negative experience with user interface elements created by third-party developers. The vast majority of windows I came across displayed normally only at a certain monitor resolution and 100% scaling value in Windows properties. And at 4K resolution and 175% scaling (my case), the controls became unreadable or overlapped with each other.
By the way, this also applies to windows created with the help of UI classes included in MetaEditor.
When creating your windows, do you always check how they will look at different screen resolutions and scaling values in Windows settings?
By the way, this also applies to the windows created with the help of UI classes included in the MetaEditor package.
When creating your windows, do you always check how they will look at different screen resolutions and scaling values in Windows settings?
Thanks.
In the terminal properties there is DPI of the monitor for a long time, and in the help there is an example of calculating the size of graphic objects.
examples of solving the 4K problem are also in the help?
What problem are we talking about?
What kind of problem are we talking about?
The one in post #44.
Here(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI):
Anexample of a scaling factor calculation:
When used in this way, the graphic resource will be the same size by eye on monitors with different resolutions. At the same time, the sizes of control elements (buttons, dialogue windows, etc.) will correspond to the personalisation settings.