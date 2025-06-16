Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 31
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Try it for yourself, here's the code:
The meaning of the prefixes before the word COLOR:
There are other state prefixes, but they are used less often. You can find them in the help file.
Set the font size:
Now the font itself:
Style:
For convenience, look at styles, fonts and sizes in the font window of the constructor:
Here is an indicator of the appearance of the text after selecting a font, style, and size:
The font styles possible are:
Code:
Propagate the buttons and set the general text properties: