Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 74
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
_/\_, I'd love to be a Beta tester :)
... HOW to make similar 2-3 line captions on buttons in your GUI --> without kanvas, or WITH kanvas
... Speaking of content (for "ideas for the future") :
I'm currently "trying my hand" at designing a panel directly from Terminal objects: Button and Text Label,
and encountered this situation : -->
--> For "myself" - to avoid confusion in Buttons - I decided to sign the button "detail" itself. and accordingly - it was necessary to make the inscription not in the button itself (as the inscription will appear in the middle of the button height), but in the form of "superimposed" text on the button (!)
. That's why the inscription turned out to be 2-line:
hence the premise to voice this situation - in case in the future, you "invent" a way - HOW to make such 2-3 line captions on buttons in your GUI --> without or with kanvas --
right? :-)
without GUI editors :-)
or like this...
or this.
:-)
just for the record and I had 10 minutes to spare...
right? :-)
this is without GUI editors :-)
or so.
or this
:-)
I'm just saying, and I had 10 minutes to spare...
Earlier I announced the deadline for the next release - 28th of November. Due to the reorientation to the visual editor, I have to postpone the publication of the update to the tenth of December. Otherwise, the previously approved programme remains unchanged. The editor will be uploaded to kodobase, the templates branch will be opened and the first article will be written.