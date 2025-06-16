Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 80
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Development status: good.
A lot of work has been done over the last fortnight following a pre-determined plan. The emphasis on implementing manual editing capabilities inside the graphical editor window has paid off. Previous editing mechanisms from older versions of the editor have been restored and updated. However, there is more work to be done. By the seventh of January I plan to present the full work of all the main editing mechanisms necessary for the graphical editor. It is almost ready.
P.S. Many gadgets will work much better in the near future.
P.S.S. Happy New Year!
Happy New Year Peter. Thanks again for all your hard work.
I am really looking forward to your next update/presentation.
Happy New Year, Peter. Thanks again for all your hard work.
I look forward to your next update/presentation.
I know what you mean. Reality hurts.
Current Status.
Implemented:
Bottom line:
4 editor bases out of 6 are globally implemented:
1. Cloning of element/window instances from their templates and adding them to the core and to the editing canvas.
2. Removing produced element/window instances from the core and from the kanvas if the need arises.
3. Editing element instances in manual mode - positioning and resizing via grabbing, compressing, stretching and moving across the kanvas.
4. Editing properties of element instances/windows via dedicated element-editors.
Two more to go:
5. Saving the created GUI as a custom project/template in a file in the Files folder.
6. Loading a custom GUI project/template from a file located either in the Files folder or in the include folder, where the user should transfer it himself. (Question under consideration).
P.S. It was decided not to integrate our own file navigator inside VE, because at this stage its functions can be easily replaced by the standard file navigator in ME, which of course will be opened while the user is working inside VE.
P.S.S. The next update will be published around 16-17 January together with another video demonstration, but after that, after some time period (tentatively, not long), the first beta version will be published for preliminary testing. That is, the next update will be the last one before the beta version is published.
P.S.S. The next update will be published around 16-17 January...
In this update:
1. Binding of instances and editors has been implemented.
2. Special colour editor elements (C_CELL) have been added. Use them to set and calibrate the colours of states, frames or constituent parts of elements.
3. A "focus frame" - a mechanism for capturing instances in a special list, through which you can simultaneously set properties and easily control the position and layout of elements - has been added to the manual editing functionality.
4. The alignment functionality has been implemented. With its help you can align elements in a group vertically, horizontally, adjust the height or length of elements, and adjust gaps. It is also possible to simultaneously move whole complexes of elements as well as separate objects. It is important that the focus frame mechanisms are enabled/disabled by buttons and are not mandatory, but they greatly simplify manual editing.
5. The rendering of manual editing has been accelerated, although some lags remain.
Big progress, Peter, it's getting close.