Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 2

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Note that I have tried to integrate various controls into the table. And quite successfully...

And, as far as I can see from the window, the table could already be minimised.


 

In this window I demonstrate the opening of context windows. At that time this functionality was still raw. Then I refined it to perfection.


 

There's already an obvious application for a visual editor here. But this is just a prototype. The editor appeared much later.

ss. All windows are written in MQL. Although they have a different style than the previous ones.


 

I decided to experiment with sliders. I thought the more exotic they looked, the cooler.))))))

 

why is this here?

crying about the fact that there was no sales manager ? and the output was not needed by anyone...it is interconnected - in the hands of the author it is visually beautiful, but it is impossible to use other things, that's why nobody and no way

 

Here's another attempt at integrating controls into a table. It's a weak attempt. Later integrations have been much better. But, we'll get to that.

By the way, pay attention to the still raw tree list on the left.

 

And here is a real attempt to create a visual editor. Of course, it was still a long way off, but it was something....


 

Here's another attempt.


 

That's more serious. But it's still a long way from the finals.


 

Here I am trying to imitate the work of the view editor.

Note the changed taskbar.


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