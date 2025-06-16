Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Note that I have tried to integrate various controls into the table. And quite successfully...
And, as far as I can see from the window, the table could already be minimised.
In this window I demonstrate the opening of context windows. At that time this functionality was still raw. Then I refined it to perfection.
There's already an obvious application for a visual editor here. But this is just a prototype. The editor appeared much later.
ss. All windows are written in MQL. Although they have a different style than the previous ones.
I decided to experiment with sliders. I thought the more exotic they looked, the cooler.))))))
why is this here?
crying about the fact that there was no sales manager ? and the output was not needed by anyone...it is interconnected - in the hands of the author it is visually beautiful, but it is impossible to use other things, that's why nobody and no way
Here's another attempt at integrating controls into a table. It's a weak attempt. Later integrations have been much better. But, we'll get to that.
By the way, pay attention to the still raw tree list on the left.
And here is a real attempt to create a visual editor. Of course, it was still a long way off, but it was something....
Here's another attempt.
That's more serious. But it's still a long way from the finals.
Here I am trying to imitate the work of the view editor.
Note the changed taskbar.