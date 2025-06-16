Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 26

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Okay, that's it for today, I'm going to rest.)))

If you have any questions, write me.

I'll see you tomorrow.

 
It is proposed that KIB source v1 be changed to KIB-indicator and KIB V1 be changed to KIB-EA.
 
The interface is shown, but the markup language is not yet familiar, for example, what are the properties of the window? Where do I go to view these properties?
 
hini #:
It is suggested to replace KIB source v1 with KIB-indicator and KIB V1 with KIB-EA.
This is at your discretion. Of course, you can change the names of the Expert Advisor and indicator at will. This will not affect their work.


 
hini #:
The interface is shown, but the markup language is not yet familiar, e.g. what are the properties of the window? Where to go to view these properties?

I'll show you in the picture.


 

Here's how I added the buttons and resized them. I also made the spacing between the buttons using the words X_GAP, Y_GAP:


 

This is how you can change the elements in the window:


 

I've now put radio buttons instead of checkboxes:


 

And also changing the group of items in the window:


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