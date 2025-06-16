Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 4
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Probably one of the most beautiful panels I've ever done.
And this is a comparison of colour decomposition algorithms. On the left (your algorithm) is by Nikolay Semko, on the right (my algorithm) - by me.
Whose algorithm worked better is for you to judge.
I can't remember what the panel was or why I did it.
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There's a whole bunch of windows. The numbers in the windows are obviously made up.
Original... Beautiful. But I don't remember why I did it.
The last in this series.
At the stage of this window, I already had lists working well.
This is where I got serious about improving the tables.
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