Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 4

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Probably one of the most beautiful panels I've ever done.

 

And this is a comparison of colour decomposition algorithms. On the left (your algorithm) is by Nikolay Semko, on the right (my algorithm) - by me.

Whose algorithm worked better is for you to judge.


 

I can't remember what the panel was or why I did it.


 

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There's a whole bunch of windows. The numbers in the windows are obviously made up.


 

Original... Beautiful. But I don't remember why I did it.


 

The last in this series.

 

At the stage of this window, I already had lists working well.


 

This is where I got serious about improving the tables.


 

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