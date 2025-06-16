Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 68
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MQL5 implements the strategy logic, WinForms is enough to change the strategy logic by clicking some buttons, controlling some variables inside the EA and displaying some information.
The code for the strategy and the interface are separated from each other to keep the code clean.
MQL5 implements the logic of the strategy, WinForms is enough to change the logic of the strategy by pressing a few buttons, controlling some variables inside the EA and displaying some information.
The strategy and interface code are separated to keep the code clean.
Technically, no WinForms can compete with my solutions in MQL environment neither in terms of features (many are on the way), nor in terms of speed of interface building. Using KIB code templates allows you to create an interface faster than in a visual editor. Besides, I have plans to add to the constructor the ability to grab and move elements inside the window for quick positioning. This is easy to do already now. Other than that, by the criteria of understandability and accessibility to the mass user, my solutions are ahead of the curve. You don't need to know C# and object-oriented programming, and you don't need to plug in DLLs. Also, in this thread I provide detailed tutorial information necessary for users. Everyone can find and invent ways to connect WinForms on their own.
As a single person, you have the right to your personal opinion and your own preferences. But I must remind you that this thread is about the builder and engine written in MQL. Therefore, discussion of interfaces of other development environments, in the context of technically unjustified opposition, is inappropriate, although it is not forbidden. We do not oppose MT5 and other platforms, as we do not oppose ME and VS, for example.
Here, on MT5 platform, the finished basic version of the constructor-engine will leave no chance to WinForms as a means of solving algo-trading tasks, but there will always be people who will choose their own, original way.
I consider this topic exhausted and will not respond to further provocations.
As a result of combining the topics, the order of consideration will be as follows:
14.Implementing staggered protection of parameter boundaries:
15. Let's consider the new API file printout in more detail.
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Next, I will collect the bugs and defects found and compile a list of tasks for the next release.
It is the implementation in the MQL environment and the completeness of this implementation that fascinates me. So I am waiting for development. Many people are waiting, I'm sure.
Peter, where the hell is the project?
repository of something there (which IMHO can hardly be called source code ) and documentation
repository of something there (which IMHO can hardly be called source code ) and documentation
Added the ability to programmatically change the colour of element frames and associate them with parameter values. This is an informative and useful indicator that helps to quickly realise the risk level of the entered values. It turned out to be practical and clear. Also, on the event of exceeding the set limits, warning windows appear.
A few examples:
Tomorrow we'll go through it with examples and code.