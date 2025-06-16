Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 71
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... I wrote the code according to the available information and got a beautiful interface. Then I ran into unrealised what I need personally. ....
Not only do I know what's needed, but I've done the mockup. Here is your corrected code and layout https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/467909/page37#comment_53863397.
I need exactly (in your terms) dynamic and generated tables. I.e. programmatically add an indefinite number of rows (well, limited by common sense), fill them, conveniently scroll the table itself, not the frame with it. So that the headings stay in place.
This is what you have in the works so far. That's why I'm quietly sitting on my arse and waiting. I'm in no hurry myself, and I'm in no hurry for you. I'm going to live forever. It's working so far.
Not only do I know what's needed, but I've done the mockup. Here is your corrected code and layout https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/467909/page37#comment_53863397
I need exactly (in your terms) dynamic and generated tables. I.e. programmatically add an indefinite number of rows (well, limited by common sense), fill them, conveniently scroll the table itself, not the frame with it. To keep the headings in place.
This is what you have in the works so far. That's why I'm quietly sitting on my arse and waiting. I'm in no hurry myself, and I'm in no hurry for you. I'm going to live forever. It's working so far.
How far have we come?
The process of working in the visual GUI editor on MT5.
4 years ago:
(Click on the picture).
P.S. The context of the demonstration is outlined in the post below.
What you want to do is going to take a very long time, and your source code almost no one will be able to contribute, you'll have to rely on yourself.