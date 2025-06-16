Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 64
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
9. Returns the previous value of _V_LAST .
The previous value of all parameters is saved automatically. To get it, you need to call the element function and pass the _V_LAST identifier .
Let's see how it is done on a practical example:
1. Open the desired window:
2. Send a value (character string) to the upper input field:
3. Now send another string to the same field:
4. We get the previous string back:
5. And send it to the field below:
6. Let's rewrite the top field line again:
7. Let's send the previous string to the lower field:
Result:
//--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The same approach works in all cases.
Using the _V_LAST identifier, you can get the last value of any elements (if the identifier is prescribed in the list of individual properties).
Next, consider setting ON/OFF states and locking elements.
The same approach works in all cases.
Does it also include ON/OFF status?
Does it also include an ON/OFF state?
_V_LAST returns the last parameter value of any element.
You can use the approach shown above for other elements. I will show the example of a slider and a field with buttons after the topic of switching element states.
When we look at synchronisation, one field will return the current value of the slider and the other will return the previous value.
10.SettingON, OFF, LOCK_ON, LOCK_OFF, LOCK, UNLOCKstatesfor different elements:
There are types of elements that haveON and OFF states, the classic example being buttons and checkboxes. However, there are many elements that are always in a neutral state. AlwaysOFF. What do they have in common with buttons and checkboxes? Both can belocked and unlocked. The difference is thatbuttons and checkboxes are locked in two states - on and off, while the other elements are only inneutral. Because of these differences there are several identifiers that perform the same function - they lock and unlock elements.
Let's consider some practical examples:
1. Let's open the settings window with buttons and checkboxes:
2. Let's set the enabled state for the button:
Result: the button has switched to the pressed state.
3. Now, set theON state for the checkboxes:
Result: The checkboxes have moved to the activated state.
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
4. Now, let's remove the ON state from the "Start" button using theOFF identifier:
Result: the button has returned to the neutral state.
5. Let's return the neutralOFF state to the checkboxes :
Result: the checkboxes have returned to the neutral state.
//-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Now let's move on to locking the button and checkboxes in two possible states: neutral and activated:
1. Let's lock the button in the neutral state:
Result: button locked in neutral state.
(*fault, fix will be.).
2. Lock the checkboxes in the neutral state:
Result: the checkboxes are locked in neutral state.
(*problem of text disappearing in locked state for some elements will be solved in the next version).
3. Lock the button and checkboxes in the pressed state using theLOCK_ON identifier:
Result: button and checkboxes are locked in the pressed state.
//--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Now let's test theLOCK and UNLOCK commands for elements that are always in the neutral state.
For example, let's take the elementsC_LIST, D_LIST, H_SLIDER and S_EDIT in the same window:
1. Let's lock all four elements at once:
Result: the elements C_LIST, D_LIST, H_SLIDER and S_EDIT are locked .
2. Unlock the elements:
Result: the elements have been unlocked back.
//-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
With these examples we conclude this topic, as the other elements are locked and unlocked in the same way.
...
Next we move on to synchronisation of parameter values.
Very good, very practical.
Thank you! User evaluation is very important for further development.
Signs of a good GUI.
Minimalism: minimum space occupied on the graphics, absence of insignificant elements and information that distract attention.
Functionality: all space occupied should be as useful as possible, all functions should be intuitive.
Ergonomics: the most frequently used elements should be accessible and large.
Aesthetics: alignment, standard sizes, uniform style, colour scheme.
Signs of a good GUI.
Minimalism: minimum space occupied on the graphics, absence of insignificant elements and information distracting attention.
Functionality: all space occupied should be as useful as possible, all functions should be intuitive.
Ergonomics: the most frequently used elements should be accessible and large.
Aesthetics: alignment, standard dimensions, uniform style, colour scheme.
SetON, OFF, LOCK_ON, LOCK_OFF, LOCK, UNLOCKstatus for different elements
How to get the on/off state of a button?