Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 44
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Dear forum members might have noticed that there are quite a few windows in the latest release.
I will list:
1. The already familiarTaskbar (Taskbar) of the designer.
2. Themain context menu of the constructor(Main Menu).
3. The Custom Menu, called from the Main Menu.
4. Custom Menu windows called from the Custom Menu (three windows: Demo windows, Settings windows, Dialog windows).
5. Five settings windows: Main parameters, Account info, Input parameters, Settings example 1, Settings example 2.
6. Six dialogue windows: Risky management, Incorrect settings, Winning 1000$, Processing the data, Allow changes, Sorry, this order is blocked.
Together we get 17 windows.
Each window contains a different number of items. The smallest is up to 10, the largest - up to a hundred or more. But that's not the limit. There can be 2 or 3 times more windows. Although I have not tested the constructor at maximum, I am sure that it can cope with five times the number of windows.
But, I wanted to say something else. Many windows can be used as a template. First of all, windows of settings and messages. The common structure can be inherited or passed between projects of one person or many. After all, the markup code is quite simple, and merging it is not difficult.
So, what was the demo project built from? I suggest you to look in the file
There you will find KIB-code of all windows of this demo project.
I will show the code of each window separately, so that those who want to understand it can do so.
Main context menu:
I downloaded the gif, not sure if it's a problem with my OS. Just reporting it.