Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 72

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Реter Konow #:
...

However: a file navigator is absolutely necessary to complete the visual editor. It will provide the ability to select folders for loading or saving projects, and the good news is that the file navigator is already there - I've shown it earlier on the branch pages - and even though it needs tweaking, the basic functionality works.
...


Not to be unsubstantiated, here is how the file navigator works (left). You just need to integrate it into the editor.

 

This video shows the creation of the settings window in the visual editor on MT5. You can roughly judge by it the degree of completion of the editor.


 
hini #:
What you want to do is going to take a very long time, and your source code almost no one will be able to contribute to the development, you'll have to rely on yourself.
I wonder what purpose you wrote this post for. :) Just wondering.

Perhaps, like many others you are trying to make me realise the futility of efforts and aspirations..... to provoke me to realise the unattainability of my goals... maybe you're trying to show me that you know another way. or God knows what else.

But I'll be honest - it doesn't matter. I'll write the articles and finish the visual editor as I once intended. And let it remain a useless "spherical horse in a vacuum" for everyone. Let it be.

For me it is an important stage of development.

I emphasise: for me it is an essential stage of development.

Therefore, the editor "just will be." Regardless of my, your, or anyone else's reasoning, thinking, arguments, counterarguments, reasoning, evaluations, moods, sighs, head shakes, etc.

The visual editor is JUST BEING (finished).

"Why", "for what", "how" and "why" to apply it...or not.... let everyone decide for himself... FOR HIMSELF.

Peace. :)
 
Реter Konow #:
I wonder for what purpose you wrote this post. :) Just wondering.

Perhaps, like many others you are trying to convey to me a message about the futility of endeavour and striving.... to provoke me to realise the unattainability of my goals... maybe you're trying to show me that you know another way. or God knows what else.

But honestly, it doesn't matter. I'll write articles and finish the visual editor as I once intended. And let it remain a useless "spherical horse in a vacuum" for everyone. Let it be.

For me it is an important stage of development.

I emphasise: for me, it is an essential stage of development.

Therefore, the editor will "just be." Regardless of my, your, or anyone else's reasoning, thinking, arguments, counterarguments, reasoning, assessments, moods, sighs, shaking of the head, etc.

The visual editor is JUST GOOD (finished).

"Why", "for what", "how" and "why" to apply it...or not to apply it..... let everyone decide for himself... FOR HIMSELF.

Peace. :)

I don't mean anything else, it's just an idea; I support you in bringing what you want to do to fruition.

 

Peter , I think what you are doing is fantastic! Please know that you have my encouragement in your endeavour.
It is all too easy for people to say "never let perfection be the enemy of the good" but that is easier said than done when you
have a vision of how your project should work. 
I look forward to the coming articles etc... on how your visual editor will work.
And please know that a good visual editor will never be a  "useless spherical horse in a vacuum".

regards

Doug

 
hini #:

I don't mean anything else, it's just an idea; I support you in bringing what you want to do to fruition.

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<edited by moderator>
in Russian:
I don't mean anything else, it's just an idea; I support you in bringing what you want to do to fruition.

Thank you for your continued support and participation, which has helped me a lot in running this thread.
 
Douglas Prager project should work.
I look forward to reading more articles, etc.... about how your visual editor will work.
And please know that a good visual editor will never be a "useless spherical horse in a vacuum".

Regards,

Doug

Thank you so much Douglas for your inspiring words. I know when people shed the layers of defeatist criticism, devaluing aspirations and demeaning ideas with conviction, they reach the highest peaks together!
 
Because I've noticed that there doesn't seem to have been any updates for a long time, before I was able to do weekly updates, now it seems to be gone, and as time goes on you may give up on perfecting this project, that's just my guess, but of course it'd be better if you could keep it up all the time.
 
hini #:
Because I've noticed that there hasn't been any updates for a while now, I used to be able to do weekly updates, but now it seems there are none, and over time you may give up on improving this project, this is just my guess, but of course it would be better if you could maintain it all the time.
I'll clarify. Indeed, I used to make updates more often. That's right. On the one hand the reason was that I was focused on the interest of the public, and the higher the interest was, the more actively I worked on the project. On the other hand, I was tormented by the need to finish an unfinished project and bring the work at least to a formal end. However, in my plans I initially announced that I intend to write articles and as soon as the interest in the branch dried up, I did not give up work, but on the contrary decided to expand the visibility of the project in the community through articles. Which is what I suggested to the administration... Misunderstanding the answer and taking it as a refusal, still did not give up and returned to the branch, as soon as there was one person who needed my solutions. Immediately decided to continue.

But I have to say, it's not just that and the roots of my motivation are buried much deeper. Honestly, it took me a long time to realise what they were... because there's no demand.

And indeed, if I had orientated myself on consumer demand, I would have left the project long ago. To be more precise, if I had focused on today's demand.... Perhaps, even, on the demand in the "current conditions"... I mean here and now. After all, the respected forum audience has been getting used to writing specific trading programmes for years. Certain stereotypes, archetypes, standards and canons were formed... And of course, they are dictated by essential economic, psychological and other circumstances.... or necessities.

In general, there is no demand here and now, and this is probably a proven fact, however, I have never managed to convince myself that there are very, very few traders in the world who need tools for building serious trading applications with broad analytical capabilities. I failed, though I tried. I still came to the conclusion that (a) a graphical interface is necessary for data output and graphical representations when analysing the dynamics of key parameters, and (b) every serious trader would prefer to build his own custom trading application. It's just that not everyone can do it.

All in all, as you can guess, my motivation to work on the project has returned.

However, that's not all. Let's assume that I'm wrong and serious custom trading apps are simply not needed by most traders. Let's say. ... BUT I DO NEED THEM. This reason is the main drive behind my desire to work on the project. In my imagination I see the boundless analytical possibilities that a graphical interface will technically provide in many ways. Yes, it could be written outside of the trading platform and then plugged in..... BUT WHY DO IT THAT WAY WHEN YOU CAN DO IT OTHERWISE? I hope I don't sound like a fantasist. Anyway, it doesn't matter.

I tried to explain what my motivation for working on the project is, and I hope I did it in a clear form. If not, I will simply say that I am developing my own personal project. As the project progresses, it will gradually move away from the graphical functionality of working with controls to the analytical functionality of working with data and building an "analytical core" with an "analytical engine". AI will probably play an important role in this task, helping to summarise fundamental information and compress meta-data to make it easier for me to extract the essence, see patterns and stay ahead of events.

 
This direction you are taking is commendable and the MQL community does need such a GUI tool, cheers! I'll keep an eye on it.
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