Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 72
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Not to be unsubstantiated, here is how the file navigator works (left). You just need to integrate it into the editor.
This video shows the creation of the settings window in the visual editor on MT5. You can roughly judge by it the degree of completion of the editor.
What you want to do is going to take a very long time, and your source code almost no one will be able to contribute to the development, you'll have to rely on yourself.
I wonder for what purpose you wrote this post. :) Just wondering.
I don't mean anything else, it's just an idea; I support you in bringing what you want to do to fruition.
Peter , I think what you are doing is fantastic! Please know that you have my encouragement in your endeavour.
It is all too easy for people to say "never let perfection be the enemy of the good" but that is easier said than done when you
have a vision of how your project should work.
I look forward to the coming articles etc... on how your visual editor will work.
And please know that a good visual editor will never be a "useless spherical horse in a vacuum".
regards
Doug
I don't mean anything else, it's just an idea; I support you in bringing what you want to do to fruition.
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<edited by moderator>
in Russian:
I don't mean anything else, it's just an idea; I support you in bringing what you want to do to fruition.
I look forward to reading more articles, etc.... about how your visual editor will work.
And please know that a good visual editor will never be a "useless spherical horse in a vacuum".
Regards,
Doug
Because I've noticed that there hasn't been any updates for a while now, I used to be able to do weekly updates, but now it seems there are none, and over time you may give up on improving this project, this is just my guess, but of course it would be better if you could maintain it all the time.