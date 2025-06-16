Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 73
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi Peter,
I don't normally comment but I've been following this for a while and I am one of those waiting always for more updates and I want to see the finished project.
Just encouraging you to keep on going I am eagerly waiting to see how it turns out. Hopefully this motivates you a bit more
and once the interest in the thread dried up.
I don't think so. There just isn't a base to work from yet. I was able to draw a template of what I need and that's it for now. Now I'm waiting to implement it. Test it, give feedback, all that stuff.
You've already got a lot done. You can't quit.
I just encourage you to keep at it, I look forward to seeing what comes out of it. I hope it motivates you even more.
I don't think so. I just don't have a base to work from yet. I was able to draw a template of what I need and that's it for now. Now I'm waiting to be able to implement it. Testing, giving feedback, all that stuff.
You've already got a lot done. You can't quit.
Tentatively, the next update will be posted around 21 - 22/11 in the codebase. By the same time the article and the templates branch will be ready.
Very good.
It is important to remind that Peter created this without OOP knowledge and without using debug (!!!).
I would be exhausted and could not do this without OOP and debugging. And it doesn't matter that this work remained unclaimed.
Peter is a beauty!Respect!
... HOW DID THIS work turn out to be unclaimed?! 0_О
... and I am just looking for a Graphic Designer to create a Trading Panel !
I even asked MQL-5 Developers here : https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/476574:).
... I'll tell you right away that at the moment of writing this comment, I have read the Branch up to the 8th page ... . and believe me - I am in awe of the author's labour (!) :)
Tentative release period, between the 22nd and 28th of November.
_/\_, I'd love to be a beta tester :)
... Speaking of content (for "future ideas") :
I'm currently "trying my hand" at designing a Panel directly from Terminal Objects: Button and Text Label,
and I came across this situation : -->
--> for "myself" - to avoid confusion in Buttons - I decided to sign the button itself "in detail". and accordingly - it was necessary to make the inscription not in the button itself (as the inscription will be in the middle of the height of the button), but in the form of "superimposed" text on the button (!)
that's why the inscription turned out to be 2-line:
hence the reason to voice this situation - in case in the future, you "invent" a way - HOW to make such 2-3 line captions on buttons in your GUI --> without or with kanvas --