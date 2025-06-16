Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 73

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Hi Peter,

I don't normally comment but I've been following this for a while and I am one of those waiting always for more updates and I want to see the finished project

Just encouraging you to keep on going I am eagerly waiting to see how it turns out. Hopefully this motivates you a bit more 

 
Реter Konow #:
and once the interest in the thread dried up.

I don't think so. There just isn't a base to work from yet. I was able to draw a template of what I need and that's it for now. Now I'm waiting to implement it. Test it, give feedback, all that stuff.

You've already got a lot done. You can't quit.

 
Levi Dane Benjamin project.

I just encourage you to keep at it, I look forward to seeing what comes out of it. I hope it motivates you even more.

Thanks for the kind words and support for the project - it's always motivating! :) Of course I will continue to release updates.
 
To make the frequency and timing of releases clearer, I will explain the project work plan.

It is necessary to collect and structure training material on markup language and bring it to the format of a textbook. Then divide the content into tutorial articles. Right now, the focus is on writing the first article, as it is the most complex and important in the series. It will take longer than usual to prepare, as I'm doing a full synthesis of the tutorials, but I'll be releasing the subsequent articles much more frequently, preparing five of them at once. This will free up time to work on the visual editor.

Before the release of the first article, I set a task to publish the designer in the codebase so that readers could immediately download and install the latest version. That's when the next release will come out.

As for the timing, given the amount of work associated with the first article, as well as the preparation of material for the opening of the branch of interface templates, I assume that the next release will take place in the 20th of this month. Then, after the first article, everything will accelerate. Experience and understanding will help, and new versions and articles will come out faster.

And of course, in my free time from articles I will actively work on the editor, periodically publishing new versions.

Tentatively, the next update will be posted around 21 - 22/11 in the codebase. By the same time the article and the templates branch will be ready.

That's the plan.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:

I don't think so. I just don't have a base to work from yet. I was able to draw a template of what I need and that's it for now. Now I'm waiting to be able to implement it. Testing, giving feedback, all that stuff.

You've already got a lot done. You can't quit.

Yes, of course you can't quit :)

I understand your problem. You need a dynamic table. I have recently made a lot of progress in understanding how it works. It will work on the basis of a log file. I continue to develop this direction.

However, try using a regular table. For example:

1. First, write incoming data to the file in rows.

2. Then, read and split those rows and send them to the table cells.

In this case, the only thing left to do is to bind scrolling to this functionality and I will try to do it. In principle, not a very difficult task. At any rate, this is the closest option.


 
Реter Konow #:
Tentatively, the next update will be posted around 21 - 22/11 in the codebase. By the same time the article and the templates branch will be ready.

Very good.

 
Nikolai Semko #:

It is important to remind that Peter created this without OOP knowledge and without using debug (!!!).
I would be exhausted and could not do this without OOP and debugging. And it doesn't matter that this work remained unclaimed.
Peter is a beauty!Respect!

... HOW DID THIS work turn out to be unclaimed?! 0_О

... and I am just looking for a Graphic Designer to create a Trading Panel !
I even asked MQL-5 Developers here : https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/476574:).

... I'll tell you right away that at the moment of writing this comment, I have read the Branch up to the 8th page ... . and believe me - I am in awe of the author's labour (!) :)

(!) Предложение - создать "Конструктор" графических интерфейсов для Новичков
(!) Предложение - создать "Конструктор" графических интерфейсов для Новичков
  • 2024.11.15
  • Vitaliy Kostrubko
  • www.mql5.com
Здравствуйте Уважаемые Разработчики MQL-5 ( @ MetaQuotes...
 
Approximate period of release, from 22nd to 28th of November.

P.S. Please take into account the large amount of work. Thank you.
 
Реter Konow #:
Tentative release period, between the 22nd and 28th of November.

P.S. Please take into account the large amount of work. Thank you.

_/\_, I'd love to be a beta tester :)

 

... Speaking of content (for "future ideas") :

I'm currently "trying my hand" at designing a Panel directly from Terminal Objects: Button and Text Label,

and I came across this situation : -->

--> for "myself" - to avoid confusion in Buttons - I decided to sign the button itself "in detail". and accordingly - it was necessary to make the inscription not in the button itself (as the inscription will be in the middle of the height of the button), but in the form of "superimposed" text on the button (!)
that's why the inscription turned out to be 2-line:

hence the reason to voice this situation - in case in the future, you "invent" a way - HOW to make such 2-3 line captions on buttons in your GUI --> without or with kanvas --

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