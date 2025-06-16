Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 46
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7. One more thing. Your dynamic window is a peer window that can be expanded and minimised. I would like not a window, but a desktop. Like your constructor. So that it
a) open immediately expanded, covering the entire chart
b) not have a header and frame (only a taskbar)
c) could not be collapsed
d) allowed to place elements like a normal window
That is, replace DINAMIC with FULLSCREEN or DESKTOP. You already have the basis for this.
I will continue a little later.
KIB-code of windows included in the release (continued):
I will continue to post the code of several windows per day (to make it easier to understand).
I'm preparing a release for next Friday-Saturday.
Main tasks set:
I will continue to post the code of several windows per day (to make it easier to understand).
I am preparing a release for next Friday-Saturday.
Main tasks set:
Greetings! I have only one question: does your library work under the debugger in visual mode? Specifically, I need only reaction to button presses and dragging of standard horizontal lines. In MT5 by OnChartEvent everything works in the debugger, in MT5 for about 7 years they can't cope with the "terrible problem". Maybe you have managed to bypass these glitches?
Greetings, I have only one question: does your library work under the debugger in visual mode? Specifically, I only need reaction to button presses and dragging standard horizontal lines. In MT5 by OnChartEvent everything works in the debugger, in MT5 for about 7 years they can't cope with the "terrible problem". Maybe you managed to bypass these glitches?
...
I think the problem is quite solvable. During debugging the user will disconnect the engine by commenting out the connection line, then redirect the call of its functionality to the empty program by opening a special #include line:
All communication between the user program and the engine is done through several functions. First of all it is OnChartEvent(). Also OnInit(), OnTimer(), OnDeinit(). No more links to the engine, only to the API and UIDATA files. But there is almost self-sufficient functionality there and if you disable the engine and enable a couple of blanks, no errors will occur. Just GUI will stop working, but it doesn't work in debug mode anyway.
I think it is possible to disable the engine for debugging the user program.