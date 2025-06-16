Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 45
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I downloaded the gif, not sure if it's a problem with my OS. Just reporting it.
Thank you for the work you have done! Looking forward to seeing your work.
Cleaned, recompiled, reinstalled.
I'll list what I noticed, in no particular order:
1. After opening a window, nothing appears on the taskbar. After minimising the window, the button appears. After unfolding it does not disappear. If the concept of behaviour "like in Windows" is conceived, it should appear at once.
2. With a dynamic window, after the cursor is moved over the minimise and maximise buttons, they remain highlighted as long as the cursor is inside the window.
3. With a dynamic window, the header becomes grey after expanding, stays grey after returning, and restores the colour only after minimising and returning.
4. The expanded window does not hide the time and price scales on the chart.
5. A table placed under"H_TAB, "Report" by the command"i, AT, _X2X, "MF", 5, _Y2H, "Report", 5," ignores the left edge setting. Same with"i, AT, _X2X, "MF", 5, _Y2Y, "MF", 20,".
6. Most importantly. The fact that the dynamic window doesn't allow V_BOX has completely changed my design. The two tables were in their own boxes for ease of positioning and having scrolling. Now that I had to draw them directly on the "MF", I can't position the bottom table immediately below the top table. Binding "i, AT, _X2X, "MF", 5, _Y2H, "Table1", 5," does not work because the group name Table1 is not an element. I managed to bind to the last row of the table, but with a dynamic table this is not an option. I haven't figured out how to refer to the table and not to the group. If it is intended to add rows to the table programmatically, then the way of addressing the table is assumed.
7. One more thing. Your dynamic window is a peer window that can be expanded and collapsed. I would like not a window, but a desktop. Like in your constructor. So that it
a) open expanded at once, covering the entire chart
b) not have a header and frame (only a taskbar)
c) cannot be collapsed
d) allow you to place items like a regular window.
That is, replace DINAMIC with FULLSCREEN or DESKTOP. You already have the basis for this.
...
Thanks for the detailed opinion.
I will try to solve your problem with dynamic window - complexity of tables arrangement.
Let me put it this way - a dynamic full-screen window has a special purpose in the user GUI and as a consequence has specific limitations. It is not universal like the "SETTINGS" window. And this is logical. After all, everything specifically "customised" is always limited in some way.
However, a dynamic table or an infinite list can be combined with other groups of elements in a dynamic window and they do not need a separate, "sole" space, although in my opinion, it is more convenient. How to realise compatibility of tables with other groups? - This is a question of technology.
For the sake of experiment, I will take your tables and try to insert them into a full-screen window. Of course, I need to correct the code...
Result:
(Click on the picture)
I won't post the code yet, because frankly speaking everything is very "raw". I had to use tricks and "crutches". But, as you can see, everything can work.