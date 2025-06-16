Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 29
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
After creating the file Internal_API.mqh I could not compile it, the function was overridden, exactly the same code!
This is strange. Perhaps you forgot to recompile the EA (1)KIB v1.mq5 again
You probably have a version running before yesterday's update.
Open it and compile it. Then add it to the chart again.
This is strange. Perhaps you forgot to recompile the Expert Advisor (1)KIB v1.mq5.
Probably you are running the version before yesterday's update.
Open it and compile it. Then add it to the chart again.
You should see something like this:
Maybe you forgot to recompile EA (1)KIB v1.mq5.
It was already recompiled. Same problem.
Then add it to the chart again.
Yes, see it's just like you did.
Yes, you see, it's exactly the same as yours.
Oh, good. Now our data matches.
Did you generate the Internal_API.mqh file without any problems?
Yes. But now it is printed for demonstration and understanding of UI connectivity than for work. Wait for the release of the engine.
Great. Now our numbers match.
But the above problem still exists and the compiler says: EA_ADRESS is undefined, should we use DRIVE_MESSAGE_ADRESS?
But the above problem still exists and the compiler says: EA_ADRESS is not defined, should we use DRIVE_MESSAGE_ADRESS?
Now the file is printed for demonstration and to understand the UI connectivity.