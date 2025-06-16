Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 7
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Types of controls and their names in the markup language...
...This is something very old and raw. But, the chosen direction on the visual editor is quite obvious.
...And this is again an attempt to create a visual editor. 2017.
... And this is probably one of my oldest creations. Year 15.
I didn't know how to work with kanvas back then, I used standard MQL4 elements.
However, this thing has something special. The thing is that it received data through my homemade bridge from TWS Interactive Brokers. I had an account there. A long time ago. Even the glass was transmitting data.
I wrote the bridge for 3 months from scratch. It was absolutely "artisanal", but despite that, it worked well. However, it did not transmit orders from MT4 to TWS. Only data and only in one direction.
...
I had a separate "epic" with glasses.))) Stretched over several years.
Here is the very first "glass":
Then this one. The time difference between them is about 4 years.
A glass with volume indicators. Here I compared the readings of two stacks - my own and native MT5 stack.
Note the difference in the layout of the data output.
... And here I got too carried away and the glass came out "on steroids.")))))
... And this is a slimmed-down glass:
...And today lastly (this is far from the end of the story) a dynamic window (one of the raw versions).
We will talk about dynamic windows further on. I remember a lot of interesting things in my work with them.
Note that there is no delay in window reactions and resizing. This is the author's technology.))))
If you see a white square - click. It's a gif file.