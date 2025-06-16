Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 39

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Edgar Akhmadeev #:
Thanks for the corrections. I'm going to look into it.
Glad to help. :)
 
Реter Konow #:
We plan to create a "library of templates" with "colourings" of elements, window structures, groups (e.g. labels) and various form variants. All the user has to do is select an image, then copy the code and make changes. Very convenient. And very fast.
It's definitely a good idea.
 

1. I have put a long table in a separate V_BOX for scrolling. Is this the only way to scroll the table? There is no native way? I would like the C_HEADERs to be fixed. If possible the R_HEADER's as well.

2. I already asked - is the table suitable for logs (I have them consisting of fields)? If the programme creates a large number of rows, will it be a big problem, or will I have to delete old records?

3. can I add columns and rows programmatically? (just a question for now, I'm not in a hurry with an example).

 
hini #:
That's definitely a good idea.
Thank you. Yeah, it's been in the works for a while. I hope it works out. )
 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:

1. I have put a long table in a separate V_BOX for scrolling. Is this the only way to scroll the table? There is no native way? I would like the C_HEADERs to be fixed. R_HEADERs as well if possible.

2. I already asked - is a table suitable for logs (I have them consisting of fields)? If the programme creates a large number of rows, will it be a big problem, or will I have to delete old records?

3. can I add columns and rows programmatically? (just a question for now, I'm not in a hurry with an example).

1. No. The table needs a canvas. It is possible to collapse parts of the table on any space using T_FOLDER and G_FOLDER elements. But scrolling only in V_BOX or din.window.


A little clarification:

Scrolling appears automatically inside the V_BOX when needed, and also automatically disappears if it is not needed. As long as the table fits in the field of view, scrolling will not appear, as soon as it does not fit, it will appear immediately. If you reduce the size of the viewport in which your table is drawn, you will be able to scroll it. The same applies to any groups or elements in the field of view.

2. At the moment dynamic tables are absent in the designer as an element. I have thought about this technology for a long time, but did not have time to implement it. I will do it. Therefore, it will not be suitable for logs. Logs are only in a file for now. Temporarily.


3. Yes. There is a possibility. But their number is limited in advance. I gave examples earlier (a long time ago). The technology is there.
 
The solution to a dynamic table with fixed C_HEADER and R_HEADER is to scroll values through rows, not the rows themselves as with regular tables. I think I can do it.
 

1. Once again - can't fix the headline? Will it be in the future?

2. It's not about saving the log, it's already in the file, but about visualisation. What can be used temporarily? Or are there no options?

 

Good news - I managed to run a test interface EA with the engine connected. I continue testing.)))



 
Work is boiling, bugs are being snapped like peanuts. A big update is coming.
 
Реter Konow #:
Work is boiling, bugs are being snapped like peanuts. There's a big update coming.

How can you work in this weather?

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