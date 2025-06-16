Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 39
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Thanks for the corrections. I'm going to look into it.
We plan to create a "library of templates" with "colourings" of elements, window structures, groups (e.g. labels) and various form variants. All the user has to do is select an image, then copy the code and make changes. Very convenient. And very fast.
1. I have put a long table in a separate V_BOX for scrolling. Is this the only way to scroll the table? There is no native way? I would like the C_HEADERs to be fixed. If possible the R_HEADER's as well.
2. I already asked - is the table suitable for logs (I have them consisting of fields)? If the programme creates a large number of rows, will it be a big problem, or will I have to delete old records?
3. can I add columns and rows programmatically? (just a question for now, I'm not in a hurry with an example).
That's definitely a good idea.
1. I have put a long table in a separate V_BOX for scrolling. Is this the only way to scroll the table? There is no native way? I would like the C_HEADERs to be fixed. R_HEADERs as well if possible.
2. I already asked - is a table suitable for logs (I have them consisting of fields)? If the programme creates a large number of rows, will it be a big problem, or will I have to delete old records?
3. can I add columns and rows programmatically? (just a question for now, I'm not in a hurry with an example).
1. Once again - can't fix the headline? Will it be in the future?
2. It's not about saving the log, it's already in the file, but about visualisation. What can be used temporarily? Or are there no options?
Good news - I managed to run a test interface EA with the engine connected. I continue testing.)))
Work is boiling, bugs are being snapped like peanuts. There's a big update coming.
How can you work in this weather?