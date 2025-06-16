Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 6
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Here(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI):
Anexample of calculating the scaling factor:
When used in this way, the graphic resource will have the same size by eye on monitors with different resolutions. At the same time, the sizes of control elements (buttons, dialogue windows, etc.) will correspond to the personalisation settings.
As far as I remember, the KIB markup language was almost complete at that stage. This is nothing but documentation for it.
Here you should realise that the window itself and all the controls are written in MQL5 (using the KIB markup language), but the demo images with arrows and tooltips are processed in a third-party application and then integrated into the documentation window.
... I would like to point out that the tree-list items in this window work as tabs, switching the content of the documentation by sections.
...As you can see from the pictures, the documentation for the markup language was not small. I was reproached that supposedly my solutions were inapplicable, but in fact they worked perfectly well, which I proved in practice by making many functional windows for different people. Just to use my UI constructor on my own, I had to take lessons in KIB markup language. The language itself was very simple, but it was necessary to write articles and familiarise people with the principles of work.
I didn't do that because I wanted to create an intuitive visual editor. And I did. But... I didn't finish it. Sad story.)))
...Here captures the original bug in my code related to displaying the content of the canvas resource.
... The bug has been fixed here. I'm sorry, this is not a picture. The whole text is written in the markup language inside MQL5.
... Here inside the documentation are fragments of windows that I created earlier. The fragments themselves are images processed in a third-party application. They were supposed to be accompanied by some text, but obviously I didn't finish this section.
By the way, look at the scrolling. This is one section scrolled from top to bottom.