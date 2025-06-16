Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 6

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Artyom Trishkin #:

Here(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI):

Anexample of calculating the scaling factor:

When used in this way, the graphic resource will have the same size by eye on monitors with different resolutions. At the same time, the sizes of control elements (buttons, dialogue windows, etc.) will correspond to the personalisation settings.

Great. Simple solution. Translate the sizes given to objects into percentages as a way of simple graphical adaptation to the screen resolution.

I'm not sure why you're complaining about the standard classes in the ME bundle. That solution should be there.
 
All the same, dear readers (or should I say visitors), this is not a technical thread. This is a Gallery. I didn't intend to open programming arguments or debates about coding, approaches and solutions.

That's the special privilege of Art - the right to freedom.

Art does not have to account for or explain itself, and only calmly and tacitly accepts emerging interpretations....

True art keeps the mystery of the work and the mystery of the artist, and that is the only reason why it remains interesting to the public.
 

As far as I remember, the KIB markup language was almost complete at that stage. This is nothing but documentation for it.

Here you should realise that the window itself and all the controls are written in MQL5 (using the KIB markup language), but the demo images with arrows and tooltips are processed in a third-party application and then integrated into the documentation window.


 

... I would like to point out that the tree-list items in this window work as tabs, switching the content of the documentation by sections.


 

...As you can see from the pictures, the documentation for the markup language was not small. I was reproached that supposedly my solutions were inapplicable, but in fact they worked perfectly well, which I proved in practice by making many functional windows for different people. Just to use my UI constructor on my own, I had to take lessons in KIB markup language. The language itself was very simple, but it was necessary to write articles and familiarise people with the principles of work.

I didn't do that because I wanted to create an intuitive visual editor. And I did. But... I didn't finish it. Sad story.)))


 
By the way, the table in the window above is also written in markup language. It is not a picture, but controls with text.
 

...Here captures the original bug in my code related to displaying the content of the canvas resource.


 

... The bug has been fixed here. I'm sorry, this is not a picture. The whole text is written in the markup language inside MQL5.


 
I think I'll find the code for marking up these windows later and post it. Just so you can imagine how it looked like in reality.
 

... Here inside the documentation are fragments of windows that I created earlier. The fragments themselves are images processed in a third-party application. They were supposed to be accompanied by some text, but obviously I didn't finish this section.

By the way, look at the scrolling. This is one section scrolled from top to bottom.


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