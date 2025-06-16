Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 16
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I see, Peter. Thank you.
It is not convenient for a developer, of course. There is a lot of unnecessary code and movements.
Still, the variant with a pointer to a function is much better.
Why is it uncomfortable? You'll try it and then you'll draw conclusions.))
I see that your Internal_API.mqh file that a developer will have to write is rather large and intricate. How many lines of code will there be in it in such a task with one button?
It is important for a developer to develop his GUI in the usual way, by creating an object.
For example, I have such a task as follows:
everything that concerns creation and customisation of GUI is highlighted in yellow. You don't need to do anything else.
Each new GUI element is one line of code + event handler function from this element.
OK
you didn't provide this file, that's why I make assumptions.
We'll wait for the version with all files, so we can test it live.
I'm "cleaning up" the code before the release, "rebuilding" the engine, removing unnecessary things (if I can find them), at the same time remembering how everything worked.
Looking forward to your release, I want to understand your coding ideas.
Peter, I don't understand you. You didn't answer the questions.
It is important for programmers to know how to interact with your GUI while working.
Here is an example of my GUI. I clicked the light/dark theme shortcut and this event immediately triggered the function to change background colours and lines. How do you do this interaction?
What does it mean " The user will NOT interact (at all) with my code . "?
The programmer needs to interact, not with the code, but with the events that should generate this code.
After all, GUI is not a separate independent program. The GUI must ultimately interact with the developer's main program. Whether it is an indicator or EA.
The GUI you show in your pictures is awesome, can you tell us how you achieved it?
Looking forward to your release, want to understand your coding ideas.