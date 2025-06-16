Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 52
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That's great, thanks. I usually just paste gifs with ctrl+v, not sure if there is a limit on large images.
Technically, there is a limitation on the size of gifs. But it can be overcome this way.
I'm preparing for Saturday's update, so I won't be posting much. Have a great week everyone!
The wait is long.
The wait was long.
I forgot to ask, this codebase is limited to MT5, is it also available for MT4?
The codebase is limited to this forum thread, here and now
Peter's only official codes/sources are something OHLS:
NO codes, archives, repository or documentation
.
@eroptery alone unless you're trying to sell something you don't need.
PETER, you've been told for 5-7 years if not more: start a rep.
I forgot to ask, this codebase is limited to MT5, is it also available for MT4?
In this release:
1. Getting rid of lags when switching tabs and overall increase in rendering speed noticeable to the naked eye.
2. fix overlaying of canvas on another window with ALWAYS ON TOP property.
3. Fixed the problem of Taskbar adapting to resize the chart when closing the subwindow or moving the terminal window to another monitor.
4. A large refactoring of the drawing code was done. The approach to working with resources has been fundamentally changed. Now ALL images are drawn completely only for the first time, and then ready, without redrawing, are placed on the necessary canvas. This has resulted in a significant increase in the speed of element reactions and tab switching. There can be ANY number of elements on the canvas and there won't be the slightest lag when switching tabs. Also, now the "physical" kanvas does not change its size to fit the image and is always the same. Only the resource storing the image changes its size.
All of the above required a lot of work. Of course, there will be minor bugs after this redesign, but the hardest part is behind us.
The difference between the past approach to rendering and the new one:
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Publishing tonight.