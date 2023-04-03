The thread about threads: what's going around the forum everywhere - page 15

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Elliott Wave

The forum

  1. Elliot Wave Indicators - key thread 
  2. elliott wave theory - the thread
  3. Elliott Wave - mini article about how to use
  4. Keys to Investor Success - Elliott Wave Theory - mini article 
  5. The Wave Principle by Ralph Nelson Elliott - the book 
  6. How to Understand the Three Building Blocks for Trading Elliott Wave - mini article

CodeBase

  1. ElliottWaveMaker 3.0 - expert for MetaTrader 5
  2. Elliot oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  3. Elliott Wave Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  4. Elliott Wave Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  5. Elliot Waves labels - script for MetaTrader 4 
  6. ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  7. FX Multi-Meter - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  8. Elite eFibo Trader - expert for MetaTrader 4 
  9. FX5_NeelyElliotWave - indicator for MetaTrader 4
  10. Calculation of the 3-rd Elliott wave - script for MetaTrader 4
  11. Draw Elliott 5 waves - script for MetaTrader 4 
  12. EW Elliott Wave Easy Counter Script - script for MetaTrader 4

Articles

  1. The Implementation of Automatic Analysis of the Elliott Waves in MQL5 - MetaTrader 5 article 
  2. Problems of Technical Analysis Revisited - MetaTrader 4 article 
  3. Layman's Notes: ZigZag - MetaTrader 4 article 
  4. AutoElliottWaveMaker - MetaTrader 5 Tool for Semi-Automatic Analysis of Elliott Waves - MetaTrader 5 article 
  5. How to reduce trader's risks - MetaTrader 5 article 
  6. Channels. Advanced Models. Wolfe Waves - MetaTrader 4 article 
  7. Market Theory - MetaTrader 5 article

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Adaptive lookback indicators

Of adaptive lookback

The Adaptive Lookback (period finder) is truly a market-driven indicator used to determine the variable lookback period for many different indicators, instead of a traditional, fixed figure.

It is based on the frequency of market swings - the time between swing highs or swing lows. A swing high is defined as two consecutive higher highs followed by two consecutive lower highs; a swing low is defined by two consecutive lower lows followed by two consecutive higher lows. As swing points typically accompany reversals, they occur more frequently in choppier and volatile markets than in trends.

Adaptive lookback period is determined as :

  1. Determine the initial number of swing points (swingCount parameter) to use in the calculation.
  2. Count the number of price bars it takes for thenswing points to form.
  3. Divide step 2 by step 1 and round the result.

Interpretation

This makes the variable lookback period grow in calm or trending markets, and shorten in range-bound and volatile markets. For a trend-following system you would like the opposite to prevent being whipsawed, therefore this indicator and it's usage as a period modifier is more suitable for short-term traders and counter-trend systems (so, in all systems where maximal speed of reaction and signaling is required).

Experiment with applying the adaptive lookback period to different indicators and you'll see how more responsive they become in volatile markets. Some of the experiments are going to be posted on this thread with immediate comparison to "non-adaptive" counterparts

Forum threads

  • Key thread with indicators (for MT4 and MT5):
    - lb - swing points indicator for MT4 -the post: the basic indicator (simply showing swing points). You will notice that it draws the "peak" with 2 bars displacement. That is done in   order to avoid any any kind of repainting (no lag is added to swing points finding thought);
    - alb - periods indicator for MT4 -the post: he "next step" : periods already calculated;
    - alb - RSI indicator for MT4 -the post: RSI made adaptive with a help of alb period finder;
    - alb - swing points indicator for MT5 -the post;
    - alb - periods indicator for MT5 -the post;
    - alb - RSI indicator for MT5 - the post;
    - alb - stochastic and alb_speed - stochastic indicators for MT5 -the post;
    - alb - stochastic for MT4 -the post;
    - Adaptive lookback moving average indicator for MT4 -the post;
    - Adaptive lookback moving average indicator for MT5 -the post;
    - speed version of alb indicators for MT5 -the post;
    - alb - TriangularMA price zone for MT4 -the post;
    - and much more indicators such as alb TriangularMA price zone mtf & alerts_v2c, alb - cci ds jurik, alb - wpr ds jurik, alb Phase Change Index on jurik indicator, Adaptive lookback TMA, zig zag swing, adaptive Gann High-Low activator jma Heiken Ashi arrows using Hilbert Transform, adaptive Gann High-Low activator jma Heiken Ashi arrows-1 indicator, Gann high low activator - Jurik smoothed- mtf indicator for Metatrader 5, Gann high low activator - Jurik smoothed channel - mtf indicator for Metatrader 5, adaptive Smoothed RSI, alb NonLagMA, NonLag ma indicator for Metatrader 5, NonLag ma - mtf & alerts indicator for MT5, Adaptive Macd color mtf-alerts-arrows indicator, and so on -the thread

The articles

CodeBase

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AscTrend

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.20 10:47

This is the famous Firebird EA which was converted to MT5 - 

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Firebird v0.60 - expert for MetaTrader 5 


The EA trades on the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator. At the same time, there is a parameter (defined in percents) Distance between "MA" and the price - the indicator indent from price. Before sending a trade order, it checks how much time has elapsed since opening the last position: If fewer than two periods (timeframes) have elapsed, then the position will not be opened.

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Original EA's thread with many versions for MT4 is here: Firebird EA


 

Renko

The forum

  1. Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3 indicator for Mr.Nims, Renko Ashi Scalping System thread 
  2. Are Renko charts more profitable? - thethreadwith the information and indicators to download
  3. Renko Bar |Day Trading | What are Renko Bars | How do Renko Bars Work - thepostwith video
  4. Renko (extraction from Achelis - Technical Analysis from A to Z) - thepostwith mini-article 
  5. How to Use Renko Bricks and Moving Averages to Find Trades - thepost 
  6. The 3 Step EMA and Renko Strategy for Trading Trends - thepostwith mini-article 
  7. Trading Trends with Renko Charts - thepostwith mini-article
CodeBase

  1. Renko 2.0- indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  2. Renko 2.0 ATR - expert for MetaTrader 5 
  3. Renko 2.0 Offline - expert for MetaTrader 5
  4. AdaptiveRenko- indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Renko EA- expert for MetaTrader 4  
  6. Renko_v2- indicator for MetaTrader 5
  7. Renko Scalper- expert for MetaTrader 4
  8. Predictor Marks for Renko, Mean Renko and Range Bars- indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  9. Renko Charts- indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  10. Renko- indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  11. Renko_v1- indicator for MetaTrader 4
  12. Renko Charts- expert for MetaTrader 4
  13. Tipu Renko Live- indicator for MetaTrader 4  
  14. Renko Live Charts v4.13- expert for MetaTrader 4
  15. Renko Chart from ticks (Most precise method)- expert for MetaTrader 4
  16. Renko Range Detector- indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  17. RenkoShade2 - Draws Renko boxes in normal TF- indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  18. Renko Indicator- indicator for MetaTrader 4

Articles

  1. Indicator for Renko charting - MetaTrader 5 article 
  2. How to create an indicator of non-standard charts for MetaTrader Market - MetaTrader 4 article 
  3. Synthetic Bars - A New Dimension to Displaying Graphical Information on Prices - MetaTrader 4 article 
  4. Indicator for Constructing a Three Line Break Chart - MetaTrader 5 article

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Multi-Currency Expert Advisors in MT5  - backtesting and optimization

 

The threads/posts

  • Buying or Selling all 7 pairs - the thread with the explanation.
  • Multi-Currency Expert Advisors the post with the examples of backtesting/optimization

The articles

Documentation

  • MetaTrader 5 Help → Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots → Optimization Types - All Symbols Selected in Market Watch
  • MetaTrader 5 Help → Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots → Strategy Testing - Multi-Currency Expert Advisors
  • MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
Optimization Types - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5
Optimization Types - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
This type of optimization is based on the genetic algorithm of search for the best values of input parameters. This type is much faster than the first one and is almost of the same quality. The slow complete optimization that would take several years can be performed within several hours using the genetic algorithm. Each individual has a...
 

Interesting (and well-known) indicator was published today for Metatrader 5 - 

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Trend direction and force - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Trend direction and force - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This indicator was made originally for metastock a long, long time ago.

There are multiple metatrader 4 versions but they were not converted to metatrader 5 yet. So here is the "basic" version of the trend direction and force index indicator for metatrader 5. It is showing the direction of the trend and also the intensity of the trend. Usually the signals are when the trend direction changes for the first time.

 

There are good threads (with free tools):

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Possibilities of Canvas.

Nikolai Semko, 2019.01.15 06:13

Flame from DOOM...

The algorithm was taken as a basis from this site with minor modifications.


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Possibilities of Canvas.

Nikolai Semko, 2018.03.02 23:58

Demonstration of the possibilities of Сanvas in dynamics.

The picture never repeats.

This script also works on MQL4, but much slower.



#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>

void OnStart()
  {
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_FOREGROUND,true);
   CCanvas C;
   int Width=(ushort)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS);                               // get Window width
   int Height=(ushort)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);                             // get Window height 
   if(!C.CreateBitmapLabel(0,0,"CanvasExamlple",0,0,Width,Height,COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA)) // create canvas with the size of the current window
   Print("Error creating canvas: ",GetLastError()); 
   uint i=0,j=100000;
   int size=Width*Height;
   uchar h[25600];
   for (int w=0;w<25600;w++) 
   h[w]= uchar(128+128*sin(double(w)/256)); //create an array to speed up the work
   double X1=0,Y1=0,X2=0,Y2=0,X3=0,Y3=0,X4=0,Y4=0;
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      int pos=int(i%size);
      if(pos==0)
        {
         //Sleep(20); //For those who have a too powerful computer.
         C.Update();
         X1= Width/2-(sin((double)j/100)*(double)Width/2);
         Y1= Height/2-(cos((double)j/140)*(double)Height/2);
         X2= Width/2+(cos((double)j/80)*(double)Width/2);
         Y2= Height/2+(sin((double)j/20)*(double)Height/2);
         X3= Width/2+(cos((double)j/85)*(double)Width/2);
         Y3= Height/2+(sin((double)j/65)*(double)Height/2);
         X4= Width/2+(cos((double)j/152)*(double)Width/2);
         Y4= Height/2+(sin((double)j/42)*(double)Height/2);
         j++;
        }
      int X=pos%Width;
      int Y=int(pos/Width);
      double D1=sqrt((X1-X)*(X1-X)+(Y1-Y)*(Y1-Y));
      double D2=sqrt((X2-X)*(X2-X)+(Y2-Y)*(Y2-Y));
      double D3=sqrt((X3-X)*(X3-X)+(Y3-Y)*(Y3-Y));
      double D4=sqrt((X4-X)*(X4-X)+(Y4-Y)*(Y4-Y));
      double d= (D1+D2)/(D1+D2+D3+D4);
      //C.m_pixels[pos]=XRGB(h[int(d*11520)],h[int(d*17920)],h[int(d*6400)]);// works a little faster, but requires transferring the array m_pixels from protected to public in Canvas.mqh
      C.PixelSet(X,Y,XRGB(h[int(d*11520)],h[int(d*17920)],h[int(d*6400)]));
      i++;
     }
   C.Destroy();
  }

 

Very interesting thread was started - 

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Trading the Andrews Pitchfork with Max 

This thread is educational and the aim is to educate thread members in the correct way to manually take pips from the market.   It will be suited to all grade and types of trader.

·         It will suit the busy professional who only has 15 minutes before breakfast to place his/her trade before leaving for the office;

·         It will suit the busy mother/father who has to be up and down feeding the baby and cleaning the house;

·         It will suit the trader who has the commitment but has never been shown the direction;

·         It will suit those who are tired of getting their account blown by service providers;

·         it will suit those who are tired of blowing their own account.

 

Interesting thread was started -

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optimal reward/risk ratio 

I'd like to share some thoughts about an "optimal" reward/risk ratio from a statistical point of view, in a general scenario (without looking at specific strategies, currency pairs...) and am curious what you think about it.

optimal reward/risk ratio
optimal reward/risk ratio
  • 2019.11.12
  • www.mql5.com
I'd like to share some thoughts about an "optimal" reward/risk ratio from a statistical point of view, in a general scenario (without looking at sp...
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