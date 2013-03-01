CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

ElliottWaveMaker 3.0 - expert for MetaTrader 5

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
27343
Rating:
(47)
Published:
Updated:
ewm.zip (394.97 KB)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A detailed description of version 2.0 is given in the article "AutoElliottWaveMaker - MetaTrader 5 Tool for Semi-Automatic Analysis of Elliott Waves".

Version 3.0 has the ability to draw Andrew's Pitchforks. Drawing is performed on three selected wave labels. To start labeling process you have to press "Shift" button, after that select 3 wave labels. Wave drawing will be made after right clicking of the third label. After drawing Andrew's Pitchforks to deselect labels press "Shift" button and click on any wave label. Created waves can be deleted. To do this you should select wave labels on which they have been drawn and left click on the third label. The removal of waves also happens when any label on which they are drawn is removed.

You can display additional tools of Andrew's Pitchforks. To do this you should select the third label and then press the corresponding button on the keyboard:

  • D - show/hide the upper warning lines.
  • F - show/hide the lower warning lines.
  • U - show/hide Schiff lines.
In version 3.0 also the following new functions added:
  1. show/hide horizontal, vertical and price label of a selected label (T, B and G keys, respectively);
  2. show/hide all horizontal, vertical and price labels (Y, N and H keys, respectively);
  3. display of a vertical on a zero bar (M key);
  4. copy chart with label (J key).

EURUSDWeekly

Fig. 1. Andrew's Pitchforks drawn using ElliottWaveMaker 3.0 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1089

Difference of Two Moving Averages Difference of Two Moving Averages

An Expert Advisor based on the difference of two moving averages.

FractalAMA FractalAMA

The fractal adaptive Moving Average by John Ehlers. Version 1.1 7/17/2006

EMAAngle EMAAngle

An interesting trend indicator drawn on the basis of the simple Moving Average

EMAPredictive3 EMAPredictive3

The Moving Average drawn on the basis of the EMA algorithm. A linear interpolation of two different period EMA is used