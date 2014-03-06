CodeBaseSections
Renko_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
renko_v2.mq5 (10.41 KB) view
Real author:

TrendLaboratory Ltd

The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the Renko channel. When price exits the gray channel, the bar color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction.

Green for the growth of a financial asset, red color - fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.

Figure 1. Indicator Renko_v2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2093

