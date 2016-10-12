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Indicators

Elliott Wave Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Hossein Nouri | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Hossein Nouri
Hossein Nouri

Hossein Nouri

I'm a software engineer since 2006.
if you're looking for someone to support you even after the job is done then I'm your guy :)
Customer services I offer:
- Source code providing
- Clean coding (self explanatory)
- Reliable programming
- Quick turnaround
8 codes 5 topics 81 comments
Views:
44352
Rating:
(75)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Real author:

Hossein Nouri

hsn.nouri@gmail.com

An oscillator to help you confirm your Elliott waves counting (doesn't count the waves automatically)

  • Different bar colors for noticing trend change
  • Capable of drawing moving average in indicator's window
  • All options are customizable
  • Alert settings


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