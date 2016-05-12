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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Renko Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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RenkoLiveChart_v600 version 6 indicator converted from RenkoLiveChart_v600 version 6 Expert Advisor.
* Or any user selected timeframe other than reserved timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, M60, H4, D1, MN).
- The RenkoLiveChart_v600_indi is placed on a M1 chart and the Renko chart generated as an offline M7 * chart. See: File → Open Offline.On the the
- On the M1 chart ensure Auto Scroll & Chart Shift buttons are depressed or activated from Charts → Auto Scroll & Chart Shift.
- See Commons Tab image below.
- If markets are closed and the renko chart is not found in File → Open Offline try closing and opening the MT4 Terminal.
- If markets are open but ticks are slow and the Renko chart has not updated try changing the M1 chart to M5 and back to M1.
- Renko_Range_Detector indicator can be attached to the Renko offline chart for Renko boxsize verification. See: Below image - Renko Chart.
* Or any user selected timeframe other than reserved timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, M60, H4, D1, MN).
Research: Further information can be found on the internet and video sites.
Common Tab
Renko Chart
MA Cross Alert Once
When two Moving Averages cross the indicator will alert once per cross between crosses and mark the cross point with down or up arrow.Forex Fraus (for M1) Multi-currency
This EA is based on Forex Fraus (for M1) which was made by Dmitriy Zaytsev. I added limitation of positions, multi-currency trading.
QEMA percentage
QEMA is the Quadruple Exponential Moving Average. With this small change you can modify the percentage of the quadruple correction respect to the normal EMA.iCrosshair - Real-Time Candle Metrics on Hover
Interactive crosshair indicator with real-time candle analytics displayed in a single-line info bar.