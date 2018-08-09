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Indicators

Trend direction and force - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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This indicator was made originally for metastock a long, long time ago

There are multiple MetaTrader 4 versions but they were not converted to MetaTrader 5 yet. So here is the "basic" version of the trend direction and force index indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is showing the direction of the trend and also the intensity of the trend. Usually the signals are when the trend direction changes for the first time


Trend direction and force - smoothed Trend direction and force - smoothed

Trend direction and force - smoothed

Trend direction and force - JMA smoothed Trend direction and force - JMA smoothed

Trend direction and force - JMA smoothed

Average penetration bars Average penetration bars

Average Penetration indicator displayed as bars.

Average penetration histogram Average penetration histogram

Average penetration histogram