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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trend direction and force - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator was made originally for metastock a long, long time ago
There are multiple MetaTrader 4 versions but they were not converted to MetaTrader 5 yet. So here is the "basic" version of the trend direction and force index indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is showing the direction of the trend and also the intensity of the trend. Usually the signals are when the trend direction changes for the first time
Trend direction and force - smoothed
Trend direction and force - smoothedTrend direction and force - JMA smoothed
Trend direction and force - JMA smoothed
Average penetration bars
Average Penetration indicator displayed as bars.Average penetration histogram
Average penetration histogram