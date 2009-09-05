Join our fan page
Custom indicator based on Heiken Ashi and aimed to handle swing trades - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Joe Chalhoub
This FX custom indicator is very easy to set, it does not predict or forecast future trend movement it allows traders to take the maximum profit from a long or short trade. To install this indicator open the H5 period and insert it. It uses the 5 minutes period for entry points.
