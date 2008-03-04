CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Renko_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
29431
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Renko_v1.mq4 (3.05 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: igorad

Indicator Renko v1.



Created by Ronald Verwer Created by Ronald Verwer

Indicator Created by Ronald Verwer.

DialyPivot DialyPivot

Indicator Dialy Pivot.

RD.Combo RD.Combo

Indicator RD.Combo.

PrevDayAndFloatingPivot PrevDayAndFloatingPivot

Indicator PrevDay And Floating Pivot.