Draw Elliott Waves (5 waves) manually.





1. Navigator Window (Ctrl + N), execute this script (double click) on chart.





2. It shows "0 1 2 3 4 5" (Blue) on the left of chart. Double click at number 0->5, then drag them to possible positions.





3. Unselect all (right click at any number 0-5),





4. Remove script to finish (right click on chart, choose Remove Script)