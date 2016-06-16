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Draw Elliott 5 waves - script for MetaTrader 4

TraderKNJ
TraderKNJ

TraderKNJ

Shadowless Sword
3 codes 2 comments
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47684
Rating:
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Published:
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elliotte5wave.mq4 (32.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Draw Elliott Waves (5 waves) manually.


1. Navigator Window (Ctrl + N), execute this script (double click) on chart.


2. It shows "0 1 2 3 4 5" (Blue) on the left of chart. Double click at number 0->5, then drag them to possible positions.


3. Unselect all (right click at any number 0-5),


4. Remove script to finish (right click on chart, choose Remove Script)

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