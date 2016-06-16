Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Draw Elliott 5 waves - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 47684
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Draw Elliott Waves (5 waves) manually.
1. Navigator Window (Ctrl + N), execute this script (double click) on chart.
2. It shows "0 1 2 3 4 5" (Blue) on the left of chart. Double click at number 0->5, then drag them to possible positions.
3. Unselect all (right click at any number 0-5),
4. Remove script to finish (right click on chart, choose Remove Script)
KNJ ZigZag with value at pivots (highs/lows).Reco system
It is a recovery system implemented in EA. But you can copy it to any other EAs.
The indicator shows computer time resolution. Normally it is about 15-16 ms. This is important, for example, to copy positions from other MetaTrader 4.All Pivot Points MT4
An indicator for drawing all important Pivot Points including: "Classic", "Camarilla", "Woodie", "Floor", "Fibonacci", "Fibonacci_Retracement".