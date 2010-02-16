To see the renko box on normal TF... or not!!! Try the renkoshade on renko chart!

Put the renkoshade2 on a renko chart, it will provide you 'multi renko' view.

See attached picture.

Picture 1: RenkoShade 10 on TF M5

Picture 2: RenkoShade 5 on Renko 3



---



Logic of drawing renko boxes taken from renkolivechartv32.

version 2_1 does not need to import external experts





Pic 1 - RenkoShade on TF M5













Pic 2 - RenkoShade 5 on Renko 3