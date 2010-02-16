Watch how to download trading robots for free
RenkoShade2 - Draws Renko boxes in normal TF - indicator for MetaTrader 4
To see the renko box on normal TF... or not!!! Try the renkoshade on renko chart!
Put the renkoshade2 on a renko chart, it will provide you 'multi renko' view.
See attached picture.
Picture 1: RenkoShade 10 on TF M5
Picture 2: RenkoShade 5 on Renko 3
---
Logic of drawing renko boxes taken from renkolivechartv32.
version 2_1 does not need to import external experts
