Indicators

RenkoShade2 - Draws Renko boxes in normal TF - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
56794
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
To see the renko box on normal TF... or not!!! Try the renkoshade on renko chart!

Put the renkoshade2 on a renko chart, it will provide you 'multi renko' view.

See attached picture.

Picture 1: RenkoShade 10 on TF M5
Picture 2: RenkoShade 5 on Renko 3

Logic of drawing renko boxes taken from renkolivechartv32.

version 2_1 does not need to import external experts



Pic 1 - RenkoShade on TF M5






Pic 2 - RenkoShade 5 on Renko 3

