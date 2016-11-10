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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Swing line - extended version - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Extended Ron Black's swing line indicator for MetaTrader 5 version.
This version is a version that has multi time frame capabilities and all the usual set of alerts included
Swingchart
Gann swingchart and hybrid ZigZag implementation.STARC bands
Variation of well know STARC (Stoller Average Range Channels) bands.
Double smoothed stochastic
Double smoothed stochastic - extendedQuantile bands - generalized
Quantile bands - generalized version.