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Indicators

Swing line - extended version - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Extended Ron Black's swing line indicator for MetaTrader 5 version.

This version is a version that has multi time frame capabilities and all the usual set of alerts included


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Gann swingchart and hybrid ZigZag implementation.

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Variation of well know STARC (Stoller Average Range Channels) bands.

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Quantile bands - generalized version.