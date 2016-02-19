CodeBaseSections
Predictor Marks for Renko, Mean Renko and Range Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ex Ovo Omnia
34047
(22)
A simple mark on a chart predicts the future candle close, so a manual trader/scalper can easily monitor the chart, how far the candle can go before it closes.

This code works for Renko, mean (medium) Renko and range bars offline charts only.

Marks on range bars

Marks on Renko

