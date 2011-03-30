The Implementation of Automatic Analysis of the Elliott Waves in MQL5





Introduction

One of the most popular methods of market analysis is the Elliott Wave Principle. However, this process is quite complicated, which leads us to the use of additional instruments. One of such instruments is the automatic marker.



This article describes the creation of an automatic analyzer of Elliott Waves in the MQL5 language. It is assumed that the reader is already familiar with the wave theory, if not, you need to refer to the appropriate sources.





1. Elliott's Wave Principle



Elliott's Waves - is a theoretical model of market behavior, developed by Ralph Nelson Elliott, according to which all of the price movements on the market are subject to human psychology and are a cyclic process of changes of impulse waves, to the correctional and vice versa.



Impulse waves are a sequence of five price fluctuations, corrective waves - a sequence of three or five price fluctuations. Impulse waves in their form, structure, and the rules applicable to them, are of the following types:

1. Impulses:



Figure 1. Impulse The end of the second wave never comes over the beginning of the first wave;

The third wave always extends beyond the top of the first wave;

The end of the fourth wave never comes over the top of the first wave;

The third wave is never the shortest of all the acting waves;

The third wave is always an impulse;

The first wave may be either an impulse or a leading diagonal;

The fifth wave can be either an impulse or a diagonal;

The second wave could take the form of any corrective wave except a triangle;

The fourth wave could take the form of any correctional wave; 2. Leading diagonals:



Figure 2. Leading diagonal The end of the second wave never comes over the beginning of the first wave;

The third wave always extends beyond the top of the first wave;

The end of the fourth wave always comes over the top of the first wave, but it never goes over the beginning of the third wave;

The third wave is never the shortest of all the acting waves;

The third wave is always an impulse;

The first wave may be either an impulse or a leading diagonal;

The fifth wave can be either an impulse or a diagonal;

The second wave could take the form of any corrective wave except a triangle;

The fourth wave could take the form of any correctional wave; 3. Diagonals:



Figure 3. Diagonal The end of the second wave never comes over the beginning of the first wave;

The third wave always extends beyond the top of the first wave;

The end of the fourth wave usually comes over the top of the first wave, but it never goes over the top of the third wave;

The third wave is never the shortest of all the acting waves;

The first, second, and third waves could take the form of any corrective wave except a triangle;

The fourth and fifth wave could take the form of any corrective waves; Corrective waves are classified into:

4. Zigzags:



Figure 4. Zigzag Wave A may take the form of an impulse or a leading diagonal;

Wave C may take the form of an impulse or a diagonal;

Wave B can take the form of any corrective wave;

Wave C extends beyond the top of wave A;

The end of wave B does not go over the beginning of wave A; 5. Flats:



Figure 5. Flat Wave A could take the form of any corrective wave except a triangle;

Wave B can take the form of any corrective wave;

Wave C may take the form of an impulse or a diagonal; 6. Double Zigzags:



Figure 6. Double Zigzag Wave W and Wave Y take the form of a zigzag;

Wave X may take the form of any corrective wave;

Wave Y extends beyond the top of wave W;

The end of wave X does not go over the beginning of wave W; 7. Triple Zigzags:



Figure 7. Triple Zigzag Wave W, wave Y, and wave Z take the form of a zigzag;

Wave X may take the form of any corrective wave except a triangle;

Wave XX may take the form of any corrective wave;

Wave Y extends beyond the top of wave W;

Wave Z extends beyond the top of wave Y;

The end of wave X does not go over the beginning of wave W;

The end of wave XX does not go over the beginning of wave Y; 8. Double Threes:



Figure 8. Double Three Wave W takes the form of any corrective wave except a triangle;

Wave X and wave Y take the form of any corrective wave; 9. Triple Threes:



Figure 9. Triple Three Wave W, wave X, and wave Y can take any form of a corrective wave except a triangle;

Wave XX and Wave Z may take the form of any corrective wave; 10. Contracting Triangle:



Figure 10. Contracting Triangle Wave C never goes beyond the price limits of wave B;

Wave D never goes beyond the price limits wave C;

Wave E never goes beyond the price limits of wave D;

Wave A, wave B, and wave C may take the form of any corrective wave except a triangle;

Wave D and wave E may take the form of any corrective wave; 11. Expanding Triangles:



Figure 11. Expanding Triangle

Wave C is always greater in lengths than wave B

Wave D is always greater in length than wave C

Wave A, wave B, and wave C may take the form of any corrective wave except for the triangle

Wave D and wave E may take the form of any corrective wave

The wave models and rules, presented above, correspond only to the the classical notion of the wave analysis.



There is also its modern conception, formed during the study of the Forex market. For example, a new model of oblique (sliding) triangle is found, impulses with the triangle in the second wave are identified, etc.

As can be seen from the figures 1-11, each impulse or corrective wave consists of the same impulse and corrective waves (shown by the dashed line), but in a lesser degree. This is the so-called fractal (nesting) of Elliott's waves: waves of a large degree consist of waves of lesser degrees, which in turn, are composed of waves of much less, and so on.

On this note we can complete the short introduction to the Elliott Wave Principle and go on to the topic of automatic mark-up of waves.





2. Algorithm of the automatic mark-up of the Elliott Waves

As you have probably already realized, the Elliott Wave Analysis is a complex and multifaceted process. Therefore, people began from the very start to search for and apply instruments that help to ease it.



One such tool became the mechanism for automatic mark-up of the Elliott Waves.

We can distinguish two principles of auto-mark-ups:

According to the fractality of waves, the analysis is carried out from top down, from the larger to the smaller waves; The analysis is carried out by a direct enumeration of all of the possible options.

A block diagram of the automatic analysis of the Elliott Waves is demonstrated in Figure 12.



Figure 12. A block diagram of the automatic analysis of Elliott Waves

Consider the algorithm in more detail, based on the example of the automatic mark-up of the impulse (see Figure 13).

On the first stage, at the required interval of time of the price chart, using the "Zigzag", the amount of points, necessary for making the mark-up, are highlighted. The number of points depends on which kind of wave we want to analyze. So, for the analysis of the Impulse, there are required six points - 5 vertexes and one point of beginning. If we were analyzing the Zigzag, then the number of required points would have been 4 - 3 vertexes and one point of beginning.

If the "Zigzag" has identified six points on the price chart, then we can immediately generate a mark-up of the Impulse: the first point - the starting point of the first wave, the second point - the vertex of the first wave, the third point - the vertex of the second wave, the fourth point - the vertex of the third wave, the fifth point - the vertex of the fourth wave, and the sixth point - the vertex of the fifth wave.

However, on Figure 13, the "Zigzag" has identified 8 points. In this case, it will be necessary to enumerate by these points, all of the possible options and mark-ups of the wave. And there will be five of them (marked with different colors). And each version of the mark-up will have to be checked according to the rules.



Figure 13. Options for marking the mark-up of an impulse



After checking against the rules, in case the mark-up of the wave is an Impulse by all of the parameters, all of its sub-waves are analyzed in the same manner.

The same applies to the analysis of all of the other impulse and corrective waves.



3. The types of waves for the automatic mark-up

As previously stated, the analysis will be conducted from the top to bottom, by giving the program instructions to find some wave on a given interval. However, on the largest interval, it is impossible to determine the state of the wave, its beginning and end. We will call such a wave unbegun and unfinished.



All waves can be divided into the following groups:

Unbegun waves: Waves with an unbegun first wave - 1-2-3-4-5 (for example, an Impulse with an unbegun wave 1, the required number of points - 5), and 1-2-3 (for example, a Zigzag with an unbegun wave A; the required number of points - 3); Waves with an unbegun second wave - 2-3-4-5 (for example, a Diagonal with an unbegun wave 2, the required number of points - 4), and 2-3 (for example, a flat with an unbegun wave B; the required number of points -2); Waves with an unbegun third wave - 3-4-5 (for example, a Triple Zigzag with an unbegun wave Y; the required number of points - 3); Waves with an unbegun fourth wave - 4-5 (for example, a Triangle with an unbegun wave D; the required number of points -2); Waves with an unbegun fifth wave - 5 (for example, an Ipulse with an unbegun wave 5, the required number of points - 1); Waves with an unbegun third wave - 3 (for example, a double three with an unbegun wave Z; the required number of points - 1); Unfinished waves: Waves with an unfinished fifth wave - 1-2-3-4-5 (for example, an Impulse with an unfinished wave 5; the required number of points - 5); Waves with an unfinished fourth wave - 1-2-3-4> (for example, a Triple zigzag with an unfinished wave XX; the required number of points - 4); Waves with an unfinished third wave - 1-2-3> (for example, a leading diagonal from the unfinished wave 3, the required number of points -3); Waves with an unfinished second wave - 1-2> (for example, a Zigzag with an unfinished wave B; the required number of points -2); Waves with an unfinished first wave - 1> (for example, a flat with an unfinished wave A; the required number of points -1); Unbegun and unfinished waves: Waves with an unbegun first wave and an unfinished second wave -1-2>(for example, a Zigzag with an unbegun wave A and an unfinished wave B; the required number of points - 1); Waves with an unbegun second wave and an unfinished third wave - 2-3>(for example, a Zigzag with an unbegun wave B and an unfinished wave C; the required number of points - 1); Waves with an unbegun third wave and an unfinished fourth wave - 3-4>< (for example, an Impulse with an unbegun wave 3 and an unfinished wave 4, the required number of points - 1); Waves with an unbegun fourth wave and an unfinished fifth wave - 4-5> (for example, an Impulse with an unbegun wave 4 and an unfinished wave 5, the required number of points - 1); Waves with an unbegun first and an unfinished third wave - 1-2-3>(for example, the triple three with an unbegun wave W and an unfinished wave Y; the required number of points - 2); Waves with an unbegun second wave and an unfinished fourth wave -2-3-4>(for example, a leading diagonal with an unbegun wave 2 and an unfinished wave 4, the required number of points - 2); Waves with an unbegun third wave and an unfinished fifth wave - 3-4-5>(for example, a Diagonal with an unbegun wave 3 and an unfinished wave 5, the required number of points - 2); Waves with an unbegun first waste and with an unfinished fourth wave -1-2-3-4>(for example, a triple three with an unbegun wave W and an unfinished wave XX; the required number of points - 3); Waves with an unbegun second wave and an unfinished fifth wave - 2-3-4-5 (for example, an Impulse with an unbegun wave 2 and an unfinished wave 5; the required number of points - 3); Waves with an unbegun first wave and an unfinished fifth wave -1-2-3-4-5>(for example, a Triple zigzag with an unbegun wave W and an unfinished wave Z; the required number of points - 4); Completed waves - 1-2-3-4-5 (the required number of points - 6) and 1-2-3 (the required number of points - 4).

The sign "<" after the number of the wave, indicates that it has not begun. The sign ">"after the number of a wave, indicates that it is incomplete.

On the Figure 14 we can see the following waves:

A wave with a first unbegun wave A - A -B-C ; A wave with an unbegun first W and an unfinished second X wave - W<-X> ; Completed waves B and C ;



Figure 14. Unbegun and unfinished waves





4. The description the data structures of the automatic analyzer of Elliott Waves

To write the automatic analyzer of the Elliott Waves, we will need the following data structures: 4.1. The structure of the description of the analyzed waves in the program: struct TWaveDescription { string NameWave; int NumWave; string Subwaves[ 6 ]; }; 4.2. A class for storing the parameters of a specific wave: class TWave { public : string Name; string Formula; int Level; double ValueVertex[ 6 ]; int IndexVertex[ 6 ]; }; 4.3. A class for storing the values ​​of the vertexes and the indexes of the vertex of the Zigzag: class TZigzag: public CObject { public : CArrayInt *IndexVertex; CArrayDouble *ValueVertex; }; 4.4. Class to represent the tree of waves: class TNode: public CObject { public : CArrayObj *Child; TWave *Wave; string Text; TNode *Add( string Text,TWave *Wave= NULL ) { TNode *Node= new TNode; Node.Child= new CArrayObj; Node.Text =Text; Node.Wave=Wave; Child.Add(Node); return (Node); } }; 4.5. The structure for storing the points, found by the Zigzag: struct TPoints { double ValuePoints[]; int IndexPoints[]; int NumPoints; }; 4.6. A class for storing the parameters of the already analyzed section of the chart: class TNodeInfo:CObject { public : int IndexStart,IndexFinish; double ValueStart,ValueFinish; string Subwaves; TNode *Node; }; 4.7. A class for storing of the marking of waves before placing it on the chart:

class TLabel: public CObject { public : double Value; int Level; string Text; }; 5. The description of the function of the automatic analyzer of the Elliott Waves

To write the automatic analyzer of the Elliott Waves, we will need the following functions: 5.1. Zigzag

The search function of the extremums of the "Zigzags": int Zigzag( int H, int Start, int Finish,CArrayInt *IndexVertex,CArrayDouble *ValueVertex) A key element in the automatic analyzer of the Elliott Waves is the "Zigzag", by which the waves will be built. The calculation of the "Zigzag" by any parameter must be done very quickly. In our analyzer, we will be using the "Zigzag", taken from the article "How to Write Fast Non-Redrawing ZigZags". The Zigzag function calculates the Zigzag, with the parameter H in the interval from Start to Finish, and then records the found indexes of the vertexes and the values ​​of the vertexes, respectively, into the arrays IndexVertex and ValueVertex, the addresses of which are passed into this function. The Zigzag function returns the number of found vertexes of the "Zigzag". 5.2. FillZigZagArray Function of the filling of "Zigzag" and the storage of its parameters: void FillZigzagArray( int Start, int Finish) As was shown before, we will need to find the necessary number of points on the price chart for the mark-up of the wave. And therefore we will need to have an array of vertexes of the "Zigzag", with different parameters, which we then will iterate to find these points. The FillZigzagArray function calculates the "Zigzag" on the interval of the chart from Start to Finish, with all of the possible values ​​of the parameter H (until the number of vertexes of the "Zigzag" will not become equal to or less than two), stores the information about the found vertexes in the objects of class TZigzag, and records these objects into the global array ZigzagArray, the announcing of which is as follows: CArrayObj *ZigzagArray; 5.3. FindPoints The search function on the given interval requires the number of points on the price chart: bool FindPoints(int NumPoints,int IndexStart,int IndexFinish,double ValueStart,double ValueFinish,TPoints &Points) The function FindPoints searches for at least three NumPoints points on the price chart, on the required range, from IndexStart to IndexFinish, with the required values ​​of the first and last points ValueStart and ValueFinish, and saves them (ie, points) into the structure of Points, the link of which is passed to this function . The function FindPoints returns true, if the required number of points is found, otherwise, it returns false. 5.4. NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves The function of analysis of the unbegun and unfinished waves: void NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) The function NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves analyzes all of the waves of the third group of waves - unbegun and unfinished. The function analyzes the NumWave wave (with a wave level Level), waves with the name ParentWave.Name, which may take the form of sub-wave waves (a form of a Zigzag, flats, Double zigzag, and (or), etc.). The analyzed wave NumWave will be stored in the node of the tree of waves, the child node Node. For example, if the ParentWave.Name = "Impulse", NumWave = 5, Subwaves = "Impulse, Diagonal, and Level = 2, then we can say that the NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves function will analyze the fifth wave of the Impulse, which has a wave level of two, and can take the form of an Impulse or a Diagonal. As an example, we use a block-diagram of the algorithm analysis of the unbegun and unfinished waves 1<-2-3> in the NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves function: <img alt="Figure 15. The Block-diagram of wave analysis with the formula "1"" title="Figure 15. The Block-diagram of wave analysis with the formula "1"" src="http://p.mql5.com/data/2/260/fig15.gif" style="vertical-align:middle;" height="1746" width="750">

Figure 15. The Block-diagram of wave analysis with the formula "1<-2-3>" When using the NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves function, the following functions are called: NotStartedWaves, NotFinishedWaves and FinishedWaves. 5.5. NotStartedWaves The function for analysis of unbegun waves: void NotStartedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) The NotStartedWaves function analyzes all of the waves of the first group of waves - the unbegun waves. The function analyzes the NumWave wave (with the wave level Level) of the wave called ParentWave.Name, which may take the form of sub-waves waves. The analyzed wave NumWave will be stored in the node of the tree of waves, the child node Node. When the NotStartedWaves function is at work, the following functions are called: NotStartedWaves and FinishedWaves. All waves are analyzed similarly to the block-diagram in the Figure 15. 5.6. NotFinishedWaves The function analysis of unfinished waves: void NotFinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) The NotFinishedWaves function analyzes all of the waves of the second group of waves - unfinished waves. The function analyzes the NumWave wave (with the wave level Level) of the wave called ParentWave.Name, which can take the form of sub-wave waves. The analyzed wave NumWave will be stored in the node of the tree of waves, the child node Node. When the NotFinishedWaves function is at work, the following functions are called: NotFinishedWaves and FinishedWaves. All waves are analyzed similarly to the block-diagram in the Figure 15. 5.7. FinishedWaves The function analysis of completed (finished) waves: void FinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) The FinishedWaves function analyzes all of the waves of the fourth group - the completed waves. The function analyzes the NumWave wave (with a wave level Level) of the wave called ParentWave.Name, which may take the form of a sub-waves waves. The analyzed wave NumWave will be stored in the node of the tree of waves, the child node Node. When the FinishedWaves function is at work, the function FinishedWaves is called. All waves are analyzed similarly to the block-diagram in the Figure 15. 5.8. FindWaveInWaveDescription The function of wave search in the data structure WaveDescription: int FindWaveInWaveDescription( string NameWave) The FindWaveInWaveDescription function, by the name of the wave NameWave, passed as a parameter, searches for it in the array of structures WaveDescription, and returns the index number, corresponding to this wave. The array of WaveDescription structures looks the following way: TWaveDescription WaveDescription[]= { { "Impulse" , 5 , { "" , "Impulse,Leading Diagonal," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three," , "Impulse," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding Triangle," , "Impulse,Diagonal," } } , { "Leading Diagonal" , 5 , { "" , "Impulse,Leading Diagonal," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three," , "Impulse," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding Triangle," , "Impulse,Diagonal," } } , { "Diagonal" , 5 , { "" , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Do uble Three,Triple Three," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding Triangle," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding Triangle," } } , { "Zigzag" , 3 , { "" , "Impulse,Leading Diagonal," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding Triangle," , "Impulse,Diagonal," , "" , "" } } , { "Flat" , 3 , { "" , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding Triangle," , "Impulse,Diagonal," , "" , "" } } , { "Double Zigzag" , 3 , { "" , "Zigzag," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding Triangle," , "Zigzag," , "" , "" } } , { "Triple Zigzag" , 5 , { "" , "Zigzag," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three," , "Zigzag," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding Triangle," , "Zigzag," } } , { "Double Three" , 3 , { "" , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding Triangle," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding Triangle," , "" , "" } } , { "Triple Three" , 5 , { "" , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding Triangle," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three ,Triple Three, Contracting Triangle,Expanding Triangle," } } , { "Contracting Triangle" , 5 , { "" , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding Triangle," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding Triangle," } } , { "Expanding Triangle" , 5 , { "" , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding Triangle," , "Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag,Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding Triangle," } } };