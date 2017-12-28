Script for checking the LeadLagRelationship indicator (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26229)

Simple Expert Advisor based on the Larry Conners RSI 2 strategy.

A library for common rounding methods used in MQL development, primitive wrapper class for type (double), and vector for CDouble objects. MQL5 and MQL4 compatible!

The expert advisor moves stop loss of position at user-defined breakeven.