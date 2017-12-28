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Indicators

Renko 2.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Guilherme Santos
Guilherme Santos

Guilherme Santos

  • Senior Data/Analytics Engineer | Tech Lead | SQL Expert at  Blue Orange Digital
  • Brazil
  • 8866
Download the new Renko at
www.renkobr.com.br

Contact information
e-mail: fishguil@gmail.com
4 codes 2 topics 17 comments
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62440
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Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
Symbol.mqh (5.22 KB) view
RenkoCharts.mqh (48.13 KB) view
renko2.mq5 (15.41 KB) view
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New Renko 2.0 (indicator) with a lot more information (time, volumes, and spread).
Inspired by Renko for MQL5 by Serhii Ivanenko and Renko Live Charts v4.13 for MQL4 by Tim Welch.
References the Symbol library for MetaTrader 5 by fxsaber.

A complete Renko chart indicator with wicks. Configure using Tick Size, Pip Size, Points or R. Now with Asymetric Reversals!

Don't forget to check the new Renko 2.0 Offline.

Parameters

Renko 2.0 Parameters


View

Renko 2.0: 5 pips candles


Version history

2017-12-31:

  • Implemented Bars History Input for better performance.

2018-01-04:

  • Fixed: Array out of range exception for Bars History input.
  • Fixed: Invalid plot of two Renko bricks when pivot high.

2018-01-13:

  • Fixed: Wick size on history and chart reload.
  • Fixed: Wick malformed with brick size.

2018-01-15:

  • Fixed: Minimum brick size to one tick.

2018-01-17:

  • Implemented normal array buffer for better performance. w/ Aécio F. Neto <aecio.neto@xcalper.com.br>
  • Implemented chart reload algorithm and other corrections.

2018-03-08:

  • Implemented Renko 2.0 library with Renko 2 Offline, custom symbol generation, volumes, gap colors, and other improvements.

2018-03-28:

  • Fixed events and time from Renko rates.

2018-04-02:

  • Fixed Renko open time on Renko rates.

2018-05-02:

  • Fixed Renko volumes, bugs, and performance.

2018-06-21:

  • New library with custom tick, performance and other improvements

2018-09-27:

  • Asymetric reversals, corrections on wick size and initialization



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