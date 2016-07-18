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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Elliott Wave Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
Hossein NouriI'm a software engineer since 2006.
if you're looking for someone to support you even after the job is done then I'm your guy :)
Customer services I offer:
- Source code providing
- Clean coding (self explanatory)
- Reliable programming
- Quick turnaround
- Views:
- 96827
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Hossein Nouri
hsn.nouri@gmail.com
An oscillator to help you confirm your Elliott waves counting (doesn't count the waves automatically)
- Different bar colors for noticing trend change
- Capable of drawing moving average in indicator's window
- All options are customizable
- Alert settings
DWMChannels
Shows simple channels for daily, weekly, monthly timeframes.The correct order (version 1.0.01)
The EA is based on 5 MAs: 10-, 20-, 50-, 100-, 200- period and + ADX (the main line)
Base64 Encode Decode
Simple way to encode and decode using Base64.Accelerator Bot for USDJPY H4
This EA uses different indicators: ADX, Stochatisc, Accelerator... This EA is optimized for USDJPY TF H4, but it can work on others if you optimize it.