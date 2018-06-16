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Firebird v0.60 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 4468
- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Scriptor.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
The EA trades on the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator. At the same time, there is a parameter (defined in percents) Distance between "MA" and the price - the indicator indent from price. Before sending a trade order, it checks how much time has elapsed since opening the last position: If fewer than two periods (timeframes) have elapsed, then the position will not be opened.
Inputs
- Lots - the size of the position to be opened;
- Stop Loss (in pips) (do not use "0") - Stop Loss; setting the value of "0" is prohibited;
- Take Profit (in pips) (do not use "0") - Take Profit; setting the value of "0" is prohibited;
- MA: averaging period - indicator averaging period;
- MA: horizontal shift - indicator horizontal shift;
- MA: smoothing type - the type of indicator averaging;
- MA: type of price - the type of indicator price;
- Distance between "MA" and the price (as a percentage) - indicator distance from price, in percents;
- Trade on Friday - enable trading on Friday;
- Step: distance between positions (in pips) - step between positions;
- Increase in a step depending on quantity of positions - scale up the step with the increse in the number of positions;
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
A test sample for all symbols on H1 with the default parameters:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20554
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