Firebird v0.60

Idea by: Scriptor.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA trades on the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator. At the same time, there is a parameter (defined in percents) Distance between "MA" and the price - the indicator indent from price. Before sending a trade order, it checks how much time has elapsed since opening the last position: If fewer than two periods (timeframes) have elapsed, then the position will not be opened.





Inputs

Lots - the size of the position to be opened;

- the size of the position to be opened; Stop Loss (in pips) (do not use "0") - Stop Loss; setting the value of "0" is prohibited;

- Stop Loss; setting the value of "0" is prohibited; Take Profit (in pips) (do not use "0") - Take Profit; setting the value of "0" is prohibited;

- Take Profit; setting the value of "0" is prohibited; MA: averaging period - indicator averaging period;

- indicator averaging period; MA: horizontal shift - indicator horizontal shift;

- indicator horizontal shift; MA: smoothing type - the type of indicator averaging;

- the type of indicator averaging; MA: type of price - the type of indicator price;

- the type of indicator price; Distance between "MA" and the price (as a percentage) - indicator distance from price, in percents;

- indicator distance from price, in percents; Trade on Friday - enable trading on Friday;

- enable trading on Friday; Step: distance between positions (in pips) - step between positions;

- step between positions; Increase in a step depending on quantity of positions - scale up the step with the increse in the number of positions;

- scale up the step with the increse in the number of positions; magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

A test sample for all symbols on H1 with the default parameters: