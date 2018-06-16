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Firebird v0.60 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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4468
Rating:
(11)
Published:
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Idea by: Scriptor.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA trades on the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator. At the same time, there is a parameter (defined in percents) Distance between "MA" and the price - the indicator indent from price. Before sending a trade order, it checks how much time has elapsed since opening the last position: If fewer than two periods (timeframes) have elapsed, then the position will not be opened.


Inputs

  • Lots - the size of the position to be opened;
  • Stop Loss (in pips) (do not use "0") - Stop Loss; setting the value of "0" is prohibited;
  • Take Profit (in pips) (do not use "0") - Take Profit; setting the value of "0" is prohibited;
  • MA: averaging period - indicator averaging period;
  • MA: horizontal shift - indicator horizontal shift;
  • MA: smoothing type - the type of indicator averaging;
  • MA: type of price - the type of indicator price;
  • Distance between "MA" and the price (as a percentage) - indicator distance from price, in percents;
  • Trade on Friday - enable trading on Friday;
  • Step: distance between positions (in pips) - step between positions;
  • Increase in a step depending on quantity of positions - scale up the step with the increse in the number of positions;
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

A test sample for all symbols on H1 with the default parameters:

Firebird v0.60

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20554

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