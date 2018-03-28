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The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) indicator detects up and down trends long before the MACD. It does this by using the same Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), but adds a cycle component to factor currency cycle trends. Since currency cycle trends move based on a certain amount of days, this is factored into the equation of the STC indicator to give more accuracy and reliability than the MACD.