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Renko 2.0 Offline - library for MetaTrader 5
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Renko 2.0 Offline non-trading utility generates custom symbol information on 1M chart.Based on Renko 2.0 indicator.
References the Symbol library for MetaTrader 5 by fxsaber.
This non-trading expert generates custom symbol information on 1M chart. Configure using Tick Size, Pip Size, Points or R. Now with Asymetric Reversals!
Parameters
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Feel free to use your favorite indicators with custom symbols generated by Renko 2.0 Offline.
Version history
2018-03-08:
- Implemented Renko 2.0 library with Renko 2 Offline, custom symbol generation, volumes, gap colors, and other improvements.
2018-03-28:
- Fixed events and time from Renko rates.
2018-04-02:
- Fixed Renko open time on Renko rates.
2018-04-10:
- Added tick event and removed timer event for tester.
2018-04-30:
- Correct volume on Renko bars, wicks, performance, and parameters.
2018-05-10:
- Now with timer event.
2018-05-16:
- New methods and MiniChart display by Marcelo Hoepfner.
2018-06-21:
- New library with custom tick, performance and other improvements.
2018-09-27:
- Asymetric reversals, corrections on wick size and initialization.
Printing GetLastError() and MqlTradeResult retcode as text description.Schaff Trend Cycle
The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) indicator detects up and down trends long before the MACD. It does this by using the same Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), but adds a cycle component to factor currency cycle trends. Since currency cycle trends move based on a certain amount of days, this is factored into the equation of the STC indicator to give more accuracy and reliability than the MACD.
This version of Stochastic RSI uses a sort of a signal line to make it even more sensitive.Renko 2.0 ATR
This non-trading utility generates custom symbol information on 1M chart.