CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

Renko 2.0 Offline - library for MetaTrader 5

Guilherme Santos
Guilherme Santos

Guilherme Santos

  • Senior Data/Analytics Engineer | Tech Lead | SQL Expert at  Blue Orange Digital
  • Brazil
  • 8866
Download the new Renko at
www.renkobr.com.br

Contact information
e-mail: fishguil@gmail.com
4 codes 2 topics 17 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
66901
Rating:
(108)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
Symbol.mqh (5.22 KB) view
RenkoCharts.mqh (48.13 KB) view
renko2offline.mq5 (12.97 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Renko 2.0 Offline non-trading utility generates custom symbol information on 1M chart.

Based on Renko 2.0 indicator.

References the Symbol library for MetaTrader 5 by fxsaber.

This non-trading expert generates custom symbol information on 1M chart. Configure using Tick Size, Pip Size, Points or R. Now with Asymetric Reversals!

Parameters

Renko 2.0 Offline Parameters


View

Renko 2.0 Offline: 5 pips candles

Feel free to use your favorite indicators with custom symbols generated by Renko 2.0 Offline.


Version history

2018-03-08:

  • Implemented Renko 2.0 library with Renko 2 Offline, custom symbol generation, volumes, gap colors, and other improvements.

2018-03-28:

  • Fixed events and time from Renko rates.

2018-04-02:

  • Fixed Renko open time on Renko rates.

2018-04-10:

  • Added tick event and removed timer event for tester.

2018-04-30:

  • Correct volume on Renko bars, wicks, performance, and parameters.

2018-05-10:

  • Now with timer event.

2018-05-16:

  • New methods and MiniChart display by Marcelo Hoepfner.

2018-06-21:

  • New library with custom tick, performance and other improvements.

2018-09-27:

  • Asymetric reversals, corrections on wick size and initialization.
ErrorDesc ErrorDesc

Printing GetLastError() and MqlTradeResult retcode as text description.

Schaff Trend Cycle Schaff Trend Cycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) indicator detects up and down trends long before the MACD. It does this by using the same Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), but adds a cycle component to factor currency cycle trends. Since currency cycle trends move based on a certain amount of days, this is factored into the equation of the STC indicator to give more accuracy and reliability than the MACD.

Stochastic RSI Stochastic RSI

This version of Stochastic RSI uses a sort of a signal line to make it even more sensitive.

Renko 2.0 ATR Renko 2.0 ATR

This non-trading utility generates custom symbol information on 1M chart.