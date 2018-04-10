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Libraries

Renko 2.0 ATR - library for MetaTrader 5

Guilherme Santos
Guilherme Santos

Guilherme Santos

  • Senior Data/Analytics Engineer | Tech Lead | SQL Expert at  Blue Orange Digital
  • Brazil
  • 8866
Download the new Renko at
www.renkobr.com.br

Contact information
e-mail: fishguil@gmail.com
4 codes 2 topics 17 comments
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21113
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
Symbol.mqh (5.22 KB) view
RenkoCharts.mqh (48.13 KB) view
renko2atr.mq5 (16.37 KB) view
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Renko 2.0 Offline non-trading utility generates custom symbol information on 1M chart.

Based on Renko 2.0 indicator.

References the Symbol library for MetaTrader 5 by fxsaber.

This non-trading expert generates custom symbol information on 1M chart. Configure using ATR, MA and/or Percentage of ATR.

Parameters

Renko 2.0 ATR PArameters


View

Renko_2.0_ATR

Feel free to use your favorite indicators with custom symbols generated by Renko 2.0 ATR


Version history

2018-04-10:

  • Added Tick event and removed Timer event for tester.

2018-04-02:

  • Fixed Renko open time on Renko rates.

2018-04-30:

  • Correct volume on Renko bars, wicks, performance, and parameters.

2018-05-10:

  • Now with timer event.

2018-05-16:

  • New methods and MiniChart display by Marcelo Hoepfner.

2018-06-21:

  • New library with custom tick, performance and other improvements.

2018-09-27:

  • Asymetric reversals, corrections on wick size and initialization.
Stochastic RSI Stochastic RSI

This version of Stochastic RSI uses a sort of a signal line to make it even more sensitive.

Renko 2.0 Offline Renko 2.0 Offline

This non-trading utility generates custom symbol information on 1M chart. Configure using Tick Size, Pip Size, Points or R. Now with Asymetric Reversals!

RSI bands RSI bands

The RSI bands indicator helps in multiple ways, but mainly in visualizing on the main chart what price change would trigger the expected overbought or oversold signals.

Triple Hull Triple Hull

The indicator is using 3 instances of Hull Moving Average.