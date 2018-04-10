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Renko 2.0 ATR - library for MetaTrader 5
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Renko 2.0 Offline non-trading utility generates custom symbol information on 1M chart.Based on Renko 2.0 indicator.
References the Symbol library for MetaTrader 5 by fxsaber.
This non-trading expert generates custom symbol information on 1M chart. Configure using ATR, MA and/or Percentage of ATR.
Parameters
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Feel free to use your favorite indicators with custom symbols generated by Renko 2.0 ATR
Version history
2018-04-10:
- Added Tick event and removed Timer event for tester.
2018-04-02:
- Fixed Renko open time on Renko rates.
2018-04-30:
- Correct volume on Renko bars, wicks, performance, and parameters.
2018-05-10:
- Now with timer event.
2018-05-16:
- New methods and MiniChart display by Marcelo Hoepfner.
2018-06-21:
- New library with custom tick, performance and other improvements.
2018-09-27:
- Asymetric reversals, corrections on wick size and initialization.
This version of Stochastic RSI uses a sort of a signal line to make it even more sensitive.Renko 2.0 Offline
This non-trading utility generates custom symbol information on 1M chart. Configure using Tick Size, Pip Size, Points or R. Now with Asymetric Reversals!
The RSI bands indicator helps in multiple ways, but mainly in visualizing on the main chart what price change would trigger the expected overbought or oversold signals.Triple Hull
The indicator is using 3 instances of Hull Moving Average.