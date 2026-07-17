Possibilities of Canvas. - page 2
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Hey thats prety good :DWill MetaQuotes take over the Gaming Community ?
I hope so ,hahahaha .
Exceptional work .
I assume you were looking for a faster gradient display which lead to this :).
Cool! Thank you. Very creative!
But about the speed of the gradient, you probably joked? :))
This version works 40-50 times faster
than yours:
Cool! Thank you. Very creative!
But about the speed of the gradient, you probably joked? :))
This version works 40-50 times faster
than yours:
I meant yours is faster , reffering to the first post :)
I meant yours is faster , reffering to the first post :)
Oops! Then it's clear. :))
Flame from DOOM...
The algorithm was taken as a basis from this site with minor modifications.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Canvas is cool!
Nikolai Semko , 2019.02.14 08:49
Ultra-fast indicator of hundreds of moving averages, implemented on the Canvas.
100 MA lines (period step 10) - calculation and display time - 4-7 milliseconds
1000 MA lines (period step 1) - calculation and display time - 20-30 milliseconds
Thanks.
It is really great!
Excellent work . Well done
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Canvas is cool!
Nikolai Semko , 2019.02.15 22:39
For clarity, speed ...
Change two parameters through the mouse pointer
X - changes the maximum period of MA
Y - step change period MA